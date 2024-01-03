British American Tobacco: A Potential Golden Egg for Passive Income Investors

In the dynamic world of investments and financial markets, British American Tobacco P.l.c. (BAT) has become the center of attention for passive income investors. Expert contributor for The Motley Fool, Parkev Tatevosian, has recently shed light on the attractiveness of BAT as a promising option for dividend seekers in 2024.

British American Tobacco: A Dividend Yield Goldmine

As per Tatevosian’s analysis, the key factor making BAT a lucrative investment is its remarkable dividend yield. Currently, the BAT dividend yield sits at 9.90%, a figure derived from the trailing twelve months dividends. For reference, throughout the past year, the BAT dividend yield has fluctuated between 6.5% and 10.13%.

Avoiding the ’10 Best Stocks’

Notably, despite its potential, BAT was not featured in the ’10 best stocks for investors to buy now’ list, compiled by The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor analyst team. This team, renowned for their service that has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2002, provides subscribers with insightful investment guidance, portfolio-building tips, and bi-monthly stock picks.

Recommendations and Options

Despite Tatevosian’s personal lack of investment in the discussed stocks, The Motley Fool endorses BAT and offers several options related to the company’s stock. These include long calls for January 2024 and January 2026, as well as short puts for January 2026. However, it’s important to note that Tatevosian, being affiliated with The Motley Fool, may receive compensation for promoting the service, but asserts that his insights and viewpoints remain his own and are not influenced by the organization.