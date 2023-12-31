Britain’s Private Equity Firms Set for Dealmaking Surge

Britain’s private equity firms are preparing for a significant upturn in dealmaking activity, fuelled by abundant cash reserves and a readiness to pursue acquisitions. Market conditions are ripe, with entities like KKR, armed with significant funds, suggesting a possible surge in the procurement and merging of companies. This accumulation of ‘dry powder’—industry jargon for uninvested capital—indicates that the firms are strategically positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the British market.

Driving Factors

The trend is a result of several factors, including the availability of funds, the strategic positioning of firms, and the overall economic and market dynamics that make Britain an attractive landscape for private equity investments. For example, private equity firms such as CVC Capital, which closed its latest fund earlier this year after amassing a hefty 26 billion, have contributed to the more than 500 billion raised in new funds in 2023. The Bank of England’s rate hikes, coupled with the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain high US rates, have compelled private equity firms to continuously reassess how much they’re willing to invest in companies, despite their substantial cash reserves.

Anticipating Favorable Prospects

The firms’ readiness, with cash on hand, is an indication of their anticipation of favorable dealmaking prospects. This could trigger a flurry of transactions in the near future. The main challenge for these private equity giants is to avoid striking a deal that could appear costly in a year’s time. In 2023, mega-deals worth over 1 billion accounted for less than half of all European buyouts for the first time since 2017, with smaller deals filling the void. Private equity exits reached a 10-year low in 2023, adding pressure to firms to clear the backlog of companies on their books.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) could see the most significant revival in 2024. There are also updates on legal challenges in the cryptocurrency industry, including charges against Binance and Kraken by the SEC, as well as a High Court battle involving the world’s largest stablecoin issuer. With the poised stance of these firms and the promising market conditions, Britain’s private equity firms could be on the brink of a dealmaking boom.