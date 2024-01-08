en English
Business

Brigade Enterprises Pledges INR 3,400 Crores Investment in Tamil Nadu, Promises 25,000 Jobs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Brigade Enterprises Pledges INR 3,400 Crores Investment in Tamil Nadu, Promises 25,000 Jobs

Brigade Enterprises Limited, a prominent name in real estate and property development, has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, injecting over INR 3,400 crores into the state’s economy over the forthcoming three to four years. This financial undertaking is projected to create job opportunities for roughly 25,000 individuals, thus, marking a significant stride in the state’s economic growth and development.

Toward a Robust Economic Collaboration

These MoUs symbolize an intense collaboration between Brigade Enterprises and the Tamil Nadu government, with the shared objective of fostering the state’s economic progress. The considerable investment is likely to span diverse sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, and other auxiliary industries that stand to gain from such an extensive financial infusion. This initiative is an integral part of the government’s endeavor to draw in private investments and boost job creation, thereby positioning Tamil Nadu as a lucrative destination for businesses and investors alike.

Brigade’s Expansion in Chennai

The company has made pacts with two significant entities—Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and ELCOT, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. The partnership with CMDA involves Brigade’s expansion in Chennai, constructing two towering residential edifices in Sholinganallur’s IT belt. This project, commanding an investment exceeding ₹2000 crores, is expected to add a new dimension to Chennai’s real estate scenario.

Investment in Commercial and Residential Developments

The other MoU, signed with ELCOT, IT&DS, entails an investment of around ₹1400 crores in high rise commercial and residential developments across various micro-markets, including Mount Road. These projects, slated for completion within the next three to four years, are expected to reshape the cityscape while contributing significantly to Tamil Nadu’s economic growth. The Government of Tamil Nadu has assured necessary support and regulatory facilitation, subject to applicable laws.

With these agreements, Brigade Enterprises Limited reiterates its commitment to contribute to Tamil Nadu’s real estate landscape while facilitating economic development and creating employment opportunities for the state’s populace.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

