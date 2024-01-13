en English
Europe

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in the Western Balkans: Role of the EU and International Institutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in the Western Balkans: Role of the EU and International Institutions

In the Western Balkans, a significant public infrastructure deficit, compared to the European Union’s average, is posing considerable challenges to economic growth and integration into the EU single market. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported that the region’s infrastructure is only half as developed as that of the EU. This gap not only hampers economic convergence but also affects the integration into value chains.

Infrastructure Development and Economic Growth

Improvements in public infrastructure and investment management could boost public spending efficiency and potentially attract financial support from the EU, international institutions, and donors. Historical data has indicated that enhancements in infrastructure have resulted in a 5% increase in real income in the region, with a further 7% increase potentially achievable upon EU accession.

The Role of EU and International Institutions

Fiscal constraints present significant challenges to scaling up public investments. However, international assistance is available. The EU’s Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance, for instance, provides funding to enlargement countries for eligible projects. Further, the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the aid of the Joint Assistance to European Regions (JASPERS) advisory program, offers support in project selection and preparation. Since 2005, JASPERS has facilitated over €317 billion in investments across 27 countries and, since 2011, has assisted with projects worth €9 billion in the Western Balkans.

The Economic and Investment Plan

This tripling of advisory support is part of the European Commission’s Economic and Investment Plan, which already invested €16 million in 54 projects, with €4.3 billion in grants. The aim is to increase the support to €20 million. Sustainable growth in the region necessitates modernized infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and improved climate and energy security. JASPERS plays a pivotal role in this process, providing advisory support, capacity building, and knowledge transfer to beneficiaries. Examples of successful projects include the Albanian railway rehabilitation, the water supply system in Berane, Montenegro, and the upgrade of the Iron Gate I navigational lock on the Danube River in Serbia.

Europe Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

