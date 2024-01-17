Bridge Investment Group Announces Leadership Changes amid Strategic Restructuring

In a significant restructuring of top brass, Bridge Investment Group, a leading alternative investment manager, has announced a series of leadership promotions. These key changes are part of the firm's strategic planning to align with market conditions and enhance client solutions.

Leadership Reimagined for Client Solutions

Inna Khidekel and Lourdes Fisher have been appointed Co-Heads of the Client Solutions Group. Khidekel, an eight-year veteran at Bridge, has played a pivotal role in the firm's evolution. With a strong track record of growth, she will continue to focus on institutional clients. Fisher, on the other hand, brings three years of experience at Bridge and expertise in debt, investment structuring, and client relationship management. She will be primarily responsible for insurance client coverage and expanding the wealth business.

Recognizing Leadership Contributions

Pete LaMassa and Michael Winiarski have been promoted to Senior Managing Director in recognition of their leadership and contribution to the firm's growth. Alongside, nine individuals have been elevated to the Managing Director class of 2024. This group comprises Parker Anderson, Matt Bavoso, Alden Campbell, Tyler Faubion, Nick Gonzalves, Alex Jugant, Stephen King, Holden Latimer, and David McCleve. Each will assume specific fund management roles, further strengthening the firm's operational dynamics.

Continued Focus on International Activities

Dean Allara, in his role as Vice Chairman, will maintain deep involvement in Client Solutions Group matters, with a particular emphasis on international activities and major account coverage. This move is expected to bolster Bridge's global market presence and foster growth.

Bridge Investment Group, as of September 30, 2023, has $49.4 billion in assets under management. The firm's focus areas include real estate, credit, renewable energy, and secondaries strategies. With these leadership changes, Bridge aims to enhance its client-centric approach and reinforce its market positioning.