Brian Healy Nominated to Join Board of Mueller Water Products

In a pivotal move, Brian Healy, a seasoned professional in the financial services industry, has been nominated to join the Board of Directors of Mueller Water Products, Inc. This announcement comes ahead of the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders slated for February 28, 2024.

A Welcome Addition to Mueller's Board

Healy’s impressive resume includes over a quarter-century of experience, with a noteworthy stint as Managing Director and Co-Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for the Americas at Morgan Stanley. His tenure at Morgan Stanley included other significant positions such as Global Chief Operating Officer of Investment Banking and Head of Firm Strategy and Execution. These roles have honed his executive leadership skills, strategic planning abilities, and financial knowledge.

Healy's Expertise: A Boost for Mueller Water Products

Mark O'Brien, Chairman of the Board of Mueller Water Products, expressed confidence that Healy's extensive experience and proven track record will bring valuable insights to the company's Board. Healy has a notable history of advising on strategic transactions like acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, corporate carve-outs, and more. His mastery of these complex financial maneuvers is expected to enhance the company's strategic direction.

Academic Credentials and Future Prospects

Brian Healy is a proud alumnus of the University of Virginia, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. He also holds an MBA with a concentration in finance from the prestigious University of Chicago. As he steps into this new role, Healy is anticipated to leverage his academic knowledge and professional experience to guide Mueller Water Products, a North American leader in manufacturing and marketing products for water transmission, distribution, and measurement.