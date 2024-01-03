en English
Investments

Breneman Capital’s Strategic Acquisition Advances its Footprint in Chicago’s West Loop

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Breneman Capital's Strategic Acquisition Advances its Footprint in Chicago's West Loop

Breneman Capital, a private real estate investment management firm, has significantly expanded its multifamily portfolio by acquiring Adams Laflin Place, a 52-unit luxury apartment building located in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago. This transaction marks Breneman Capital’s second acquisition in the same neighborhood within a span of two months, propelling the firm’s total investments in the area to an impressive 171 units.

Acquisition Details and Value Enhancement

The property, constructed in 2020, includes seven 1-bedroom/1.5-bathroom units and forty-five 2-bedroom/2-bathroom units. Each unit boasts luxury condominium finishes and offers tenants unobstructed views of the Chicago skyline. The acquisition signifies a noteworthy discount to replacement cost and comparable property trades in the area.

Managed by Dwelle Properties, Breneman Capital’s strategy for this acquisition aims to enhance property value by improving multifamily market operations. The firm plans to reduce loss-to-lease, boost ancillary income, and optimize expenses. The recent acquisition is viewed as an extraordinary accomplishment after a three-year hiatus in new acquisitions, demonstrating a robust growth trajectory and reinforcing investor confidence in Breneman Capital.

Investment History and Future Plans

Breneman Capital has been investing in multifamily properties since 2013, and in the last decade, the firm has transitioned its focus from smaller properties to larger, high-quality properties. The founder of Breneman Capital, Drew, launched his real estate career at the tender age of 19, and remains committed to providing passive investment opportunities in top-tier real estate to investors.

The deal was facilitated by CRE Advising and Greystone, which provided financing. Breneman Capital’s approach to investment is rooted in data analytics and proprietary technology, enabling the firm to devise and execute strategic investment plans in the multifamily real estate market.

With this recent acquisition, Breneman Capital continues to solidify its foothold in Chicago’s sought-after West Loop neighborhood, anticipating further growth and expansion in the years to come.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

