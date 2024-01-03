en English
Breal Group Acquires Purity Brewing Co, Ensuring Its Continued Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
In a decisive move that safeguards jobs and preserves the legacy of a beloved craft brewery, private equity firm Breal Group has acquired the Warwickshire-based Purity Brewing Co. The acquisition, which was finalized on December 22, is a welcome relief for Purity, which faced the prospect of administration amidst the challenging trading conditions in the hospitality sector.

Breal Group’s Evolving Brewery Portfolio

The acquisition of Purity Brewing Co adds another feather to the cap of Breal Group, an investment firm renowned for its growing portfolio of breweries. Breal Group’s brewery family now includes Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery, London’s Brick Brewery, Brew By Numbers, and the newly added Purity Brewing Co. The Purity Brewing Co, established in 2005, is known for its quality beers including Mad Goose IPA, Longhorn IPA, and Lawless Lager.

Securing Jobs and Sustainability

This strategic acquisition by Breal Group ensures the long-term viability of Purity Brewing Co, securing 60 jobs at its Purecraft Bar and Kitchen in Birmingham and the farm-based brewery in Alcester. The brewery, which is currently seeking B-Corp status, places a strong emphasis on sustainability, utilizing heat-and-steam technology to reduce energy consumption and a natural ‘wetland’ system for waste water.

Future Plans: No Consolidation, More Growth

Contrary to social media speculations of potential consolidation following similar acquisitions, Breal Group has reiterated its intention to provide financial investment and improve business processes at Purity Brewing Co, without plans to consolidate it into other breweries. The group plans to leverage its sales team and hospitality group connections, including Vinoteca, Andrea’s Bars, and D&D London Group, to widen Purity’s market reach. Purity’s managing director, John Hunt, expressed optimism about the brewery’s future under Breal’s stewardship, despite the challenges of rising costs in the beer industry.

Business Investments United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

