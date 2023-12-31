Boylesports Reassesses Operations amid New Gambling Bill; Property and Brewery Sectors See Major Moves

In a significant development, Boylesports, an Ireland-based betting company, is reevaluating its operations. The move is a response to the rising concerns about the nation’s forthcoming Gambling Regulation Bill, expected to be enacted in 2024. The CEO, Vlad Kaltenieks, conveyed his apprehension that the legislation might inadvertently push gamblers towards the black market. Consequently, the company is contemplating expanding its business beyond Irish borders.

Boylesports Reconsiders Canadian Market Entry

This strategic reassessment follows Boylesports’ recent decision to abandon its plans for entering the Canadian market. The decision is grounded in the uncertainties surrounding the new gambling act. The company’s cautionary approach underscores the global uncertainties that businesses must navigate in the ever-evolving landscape of international regulations.

Ardstone Capital Granted Permission for New Development

In other business news, Ardstone Capital, a property investor, has obtained permission to erect a new apartment complex in south Dublin. The land for the proposed development was formerly owned by the Jesuit Order. This approval comes after a successful High Court challenge to an earlier proposal, reflecting the complexities of land development and urban planning in the modern age.

Chartered Land Shifts Focus from Office Space to Apartments

Further, Chartered Land, steered by Joe O’Reilly, has unveiled plans to replace proposed office spaces with apartments in its Dublin 8 development. The company cites a dip in demand as the rationale for this shift, a trend influenced by global economic conditions, including the war in Ukraine and climbing inflation rates. This strategic pivot highlights the flexibility required in the property development sector amidst fluctuating market demands.

Irish Celebrities Invest in Wicklow Wolf Brewery

On a lighter note, several Irish celebrities have shown their entrepreneurial spirit by investing in Wicklow Wolf, a craft beer brewery. Notable figures such as Andrew Hozier-Byrne, Bono, the Edge, and Lily O’Brien’s chocolate founder Mary Ann O’Brien have increased their stakes in the company. This investment trend underscores the increasing popularity of craft beer and the expanding opportunities in the brewery sector.