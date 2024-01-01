en English
Business

Boosting Financial Stability in 2024: The Power of REITs

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
As the Christmas festivities draw to a close, it’s time to focus on New Year’s resolutions. While quitting smoking or exercising more may be on the agenda, let’s not overlook the importance of financial stability in achieving broader life improvements. One tool that can help build this financial stability is real estate investment trusts (REITs), known for offering steady, reliable, and potentially growing dividends.

The Power of REITs

REITs can offer significant benefits to both those in retirement and those planning for it. The strategy of reinvesting dividends can compound wealth over time. One such REIT that shines in the spotlight for the upcoming year 2024 is Rexford Industrial (REXR).

Rexford Industrial: A Snapshot

REXR is a REIT specializing in industrial properties in Southern California. With a market cap of nearly $12 billion and a portfolio of 371 industrial properties, its strategic focus on the SoCal market leverages the region’s size, economic significance, and the supply-demand imbalance. REXR’s performance, including a high occupancy rate and a BBB credit rating, suggests it as a solid investment choice.

Investing in 2024: A Guide

The year 2024 is primed for real estate stocks, including REITs. As the Federal tightening cycle ends, these stocks typically outperform standard stocks, making them an ideal choice for the upcoming year. Given the anticipated economic slowdown and potential economic downturn signaled by declining commercial bank credit, interest-sensitive companies like mortgage REITs could stand to benefit.

Balance for a Robust Portfolio

While individual stock picks are important, balancing them with low-cost ETFs like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Vanguard Real Estate ETF can create a well-rounded portfolio. These ETFs offer exposure to the real estate sector, particularly REITs, which are expected to benefit from falling interest rates in 2024.

Business Investments
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

