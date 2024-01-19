BofA Analyst Forecasts Tough 2024 for Machinery Sector, Predicts Market Revival

In a recent analysis, Michael Feniger, an analyst at BofA Securities, has unveiled a new outlook for various companies in the machinery, engineering & construction (E&C), and waste management sectors. Feniger's projections anticipate a challenging year ahead for machinery companies, with earnings per share (EPS) outperformance becoming a tough feat to achieve in 2024. He cites slower backlog growth, moderating pricing, and inventory challenges as the primary facets behind this outlook.

Advertisment

Outlook for Machinery Sector

The consensus forecasts for the cyclical machinery sector indicate flat to negative EPS growth in 2024, a scenario that aligns with Feniger's expectations. The analyst's perspective is based on an anticipated tightening cycle that could dampen demand and earnings, less support for average price increases, plateaued capital expenditures, and a decelerating global GDP in the first half of the year.

However, Feniger also contemplates a potential flip in the narrative, speculating that investors might not fully price in the impact of lower backlogs for 2025 if economic indicators signal gradual improvement and the Federal Reserve begins to reduce interest rates.

Advertisment

Rate Cuts and Market Recovery

On the topic of interest rates, Feniger predicts that the Federal Reserve will initiate a cycle of rate decreases, dropping by 25 basis points per quarter starting in June 2024, until reaching a terminal rate of 3% in 2026. This shift could potentially breathe fresh life into the market, leading to a revival.

Oil & Gas and Rental Equipment Sectors

Advertisment

In the Oil & Gas sector, BofA projects a global D&C capital expenditure growth of 3% in 2024. This projection includes an expected decline in North America counterbalanced by strong growth on the international front. As for the Rental Equipment sector, Feniger anticipates that capital expenditures will remain high in 2024. However, he forecasts a ceiling on the growth beyond that year.

Rating Updates

In addition to his sector outlooks, Feniger upgraded the rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Neutral from Underperform and increased its price target from $84 to $97. He anticipates a 20% drop in truck production in FY24 due to a reduction in capital expenditures, reduced ordering activity, a return to normal fleet age, weak freight conditions, and declining used values. However, he expects the consensus to reflect this downturn more accurately for PACCAR compared to Cummins.