en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BMO’s Chief Investment Officer Optimistic for 2024 Market Outlook

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:03 pm EST
BMO’s Chief Investment Officer Optimistic for 2024 Market Outlook

Yung-Yu Ma, the Chief Investment Officer at BMO, has shared an optimistic forecast for risk markets in 2024. He anticipates that the rally observed in recent months will persist and remain broad-based, indicating a favorable investment climate for the upcoming year.

A Positive Outlook for American Equities

Ma expects a significant boost in American equities, predicting the S&P 500 index to leap to $6,000, indicating a 25% increase from its current level. Analysts forecast double-digit corporate earnings growth, with the top-performing sectors being health care, communications, and technology. However, Wall Street banks hold differing views, with some voicing concerns over potential war in the Middle East and overvalued companies.

The Federal Reserve and Inflation

The Federal Reserve is expected to commence cutting interest rates in March as inflation hovers near its target of 2.0%. This move will be closely watched by investors and could impact the market dynamics significantly. Inflation, interest rates, the U.S. economy’s resilience, and market volatility leading up to the U.S. presidential elections are all contributing factors for the market next year.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ and Diversification

Ma’s 2024 market outlook highlights potential options for fund managers, particularly concerning the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stocks that have been propelling the market. Despite concerns of overvaluation and vulnerability to profit-taking for these stocks, there may be possibilities in the rest of the market. The ‘Magnificent Seven’ are projected to post significant earnings growth in 2023 and 2024, but are trading at more expensive valuations. Ma recommends investors to diversify their portfolios in the coming year, given the expectation for individual stock participation to broaden significantly.

Historical Precedent and Market Themes

Historical precedent provides market bulls with hope for the stock market forecast for 2024. Key themes from 2023, such as generative artificial intelligence and fluctuating Treasury yields, are likely to continue influencing stock performance in the new year. Specific stocks that saw substantial gains in 2023, like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, are part of the conversation when looking at the prospects for the coming year.

0
Business Economy Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability

By Saboor Bayat

Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation ...
@Business · 2 mins
Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation ...
heart comment 0
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi’s Unconventional Career Journey

By BNN Correspondents

From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi's Unconventional Career Journey
Nifty 50 Faces Resistance: A Shift to Sideways Market Action Ahead?

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nifty 50 Faces Resistance: A Shift to Sideways Market Action Ahead?
Ireland’s Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath
Latest Headlines
World News
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
21 seconds
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
2 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
5 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
6 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
6 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
6 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
7 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
7 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
10 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
15 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
16 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app