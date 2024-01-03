en English
Business

Blue-Chip Stocks to Watch in 2024: Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, and Others Poised for Gains

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Blue-Chip Stocks to Watch in 2024: Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, and Others Poised for Gains

In a year marked by market volatility and economic shifts, certain blue-chip stocks have emerged as strong contenders for significant gains. While the broader market may not witness a euphoric rally, stocks like Nvidia and Apple have demonstrated impressive rallies of 240% and 48% respectively in the previous year. As we delve into 2024, a similar trend is anticipated, with specific stocks poised to capture investor attention.

Blue-Chip Stocks to Watch in 2024

Three blue-chip stocks, Tesla, Newmont Corporation, and Chevron Corporation, are projected to trend higher by 30% to 50% before 2024 draws to a close. Driving this rally for Tesla are positive business developments such as the commencement of Cybertruck mass deliveries and potential establishment of a production plant in India. On the other hand, Newmont Corporation is expected to leverage higher gold prices and the acquisition of Newcrest Mining, boosting both production and cash flows. Chevron Corporation, recovering from a challenging period, is expected to make a substantial comeback due to increased investments and a potential acceleration in global growth.

Key Factors for Investors in 2024

The January 2024 Stock Market Outlook report provides valuable insights and forecasts for the upcoming year, which includes expectations for an earnings rebound, progress on inflation, economic growth and job market trends, and potential stress in the credit markets due to rising interest rates. In addition, the impact of rate changes and the rebounding economy on blue-chip stock investments cannot be understated.

The AI Boom and Its Influence

The AI boom is expected to influence the stock market significantly in 2024. With Nvidia’s AI-focused H100 accelerators in high demand and a shortage of its GPUs and other components, the company is primed for another year of robust growth. Other chip stocks like Advanced Micro Devices, ACM Research, and Taiwan Semiconductor are also poised for strong performances due to the increasing demand for advanced chips.

According to Wedbush, 2024 will witness a surge in AI, driving the Nasdaq Composite up by as much as 33%. The tech giants, including Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia, are projected to invest billions in the field, intensifying the competition and potentially leading to significant market movements.

Business Investments
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

