Business

Blue-chip Stocks to Watch in 2024: Apple, Verizon, and JPMorgan Chase

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
The US stock market has recorded significant gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting a 0.5% increase, marking its third-highest closing in history. Blue-chip stocks, noted for their stability and reputation, have shown a mixed performance, with some entering the ‘Green Zone’ as per TradeSmith’s Health Indicator. This unique tool categorizes stocks into green, yellow, and red zones based on their volatility quotient (VQ), thus aiding investors in gauging a stock’s health.

Apple Continues to Show Promise

Despite recent analyst downgrades, Apple (AAPL) remains in the Green Zone. Some analysts still foresee potential growth and advances in AI in 2024, thus making it a low-risk investment.

Verizon Enters Green Zone

Verizon Communications (VZ) has also entered the Green Zone. The prospects of improved results and a high dividend yield are attracting investors. However, a recent class-action lawsuit settlement is a factor to consider.

JPMorgan Chase Surges

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), another stock in the Green Zone, has experienced a 22% surge in its stock price over the last two months. Positive expectations continue due to the low forward earnings multiple and the prospect of lower interest rates.

The performance of these blue-chip stocks, indicated by their respective VQs of medium or low risk, suggests they are ones to watch in 2024. Their stability and solid reputation, coupled with their current performance, indicate a favorable investment climate.

Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

