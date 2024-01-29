Bloomberry Resorts Corp Stocks Surge Ahead of New Resort Opening

Last week, Bloomberry Resorts Corp, a leading Philippine gaming and hospitality company, enjoyed a surge in stock trading activity, with foreign investors demonstrating keen interest. A remarkable 8.7% rise was observed in the company's stock price, hitting Php10.98, with shares totalling a value of Php654.6 million (US$11.6 million) traded. This bullish sentiment is predominantly due to the anticipated inauguration of the Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, slated for the second quarter of 2023.

Upcoming Solaire Resort Fuels Investor Optimism

The forthcoming resort is primed to cater to an increased demand in domestic and regional premium mass clientele in the post-pandemic era. Analysts project a potential surge in Bloomberry's revenue, reaching a staggering Php50 billion by the end of 2023, driven by the new resort's impact. Despite facing setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solaire Resort North is now on the verge of opening, marking Bloomberry's second integrated resort in the Philippines after the successful Solaire Resort Entertainment City, launched in 2013.

Impact on Bloomberrys's Stock Performance

Bloomberry Resorts Corp's shares witnessed a 8.7% hike week-on-week, alongside an 11.6% increase year-to-date. This positive price action was partially credited to robust foreign interest and investor optimism, fuelled by the imminent opening of the Solaire Resort North. The company also recorded a 106% leap in consolidated net income for the initial nine months of 2023, forecasting top-line expansion in the coming year.

Analysts' Perspective

Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook on the company's revenue potential, providing support and resistance levels for the stock for the subsequent week. The forthcoming resort's opening is, without a doubt, a significant factor propelling this positive sentiment. As the COVID-19 situation improves, the new resort is set to tap into the pent-up demand, making Bloomberry a compelling prospect for investors.