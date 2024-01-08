Blackstone Group Unveils BXPE Fund, Targets Wealthy Individual Investors

The world’s largest alternative asset manager, Blackstone Group, has unveiled its most substantial retail vehicle yet, the Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund (BXPE). With over $1 trillion in assets under management, Blackstone has already raised $1.3 billion for BXPE, signaling a shift in the company’s strategy as it seeks to reach investors beyond traditional institutions like pension funds.

Responding to Market Changes and Investor Demand

The introduction of BXPE follows Blackstone’s decision to limit withdrawals from a $67 billion property fund due to substantial redemption requests, spurred by fears over commercial property valuation. This move generated some skepticism about Blackstone’s capacity to attract high-net-worth individuals. However, the firm has since restarted fundraising efforts for BXPE, confident that the market has stabilized and investor demand is robust.

BXPE: A Complex Product for a Diversified Investment Strategy

Designed to be Blackstone’s most complex product, BXPE combines various private equity strategies. These include traditional corporate buyouts, investments in biotechnology companies, and preferred equity investments. The fund’s portfolio currently comprises 17 investments across a range of industries.

Unlike Blackstone’s real estate investment trust (REIT) Breit, which faced redemption challenges, BXPE does not plan to offer regular dividends to investors. It also imposes stricter liquidity rights, thereby avoiding the need for asset fire sales. Investors in BXPE can withdraw up to 3% of the fund’s assets quarterly before facing restrictions, lower than the 5% allowed by Breit.

Fees and Future Prospects

BXPE will levy management and performance fees. It charges a management fee of 1.25% of assets and a 12.5% performance fee above a 5% annual return. The fund targets wealthy individuals with at least $5 million to invest. The creation of BXPE is part of Blackstone’s broader effort to diversify its sources of investment capital, as it continues to compete fiercely with other alternative investment firms to attract private wealth.