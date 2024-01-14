en English
Investments

Blackstone Group Expresses Investment Concerns in Spain’s Real Estate Market

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Blackstone Group Expresses Investment Concerns in Spain's Real Estate Market

In the world of real estate investment, few names carry as much weight as the Blackstone Group. Led in Spain by Eduard Mendiluce, the group has been involved with the Spanish market for a decade, with significant investments and social impacts to its credit. But now, the company is expressing serious reservations about future investments in Spain, citing a worrying lack of legal security.

Blackstone’s Journey in Spain

Blackstone’s journey in Spain is marked by notable acquisitions, including a 3.6 billion euro mortgage portfolio from Catalunya Bank in 2014. They further expanded their reach by acquiring assets from Banco Popular and managing part of Sareb’s portfolio. Blackstone’s presence is not just about investment; it’s about impact. They have facilitated 12,000 below-market rentals and contributed to job placements for 1,500 individuals.

Recent Ventures and Concerns

Recently, Blackstone has ventured into rehabilitation, launching EFFIC, a project aimed at improving home energy efficiency via European funds. But this initiative has been hampered by issues with bureaucracy, with Mendiluce noting that the process for obtaining these funds is slow and tedious. Mendiluce is keen to stress that Blackstone is a long-term investor, not a ‘vulture fund,’ and their investments manage retirement savings for various workers.

Investment Deterrents

Despite their deep roots in Spain, Blackstone now views the country as ‘uninvestable.’ Changes in mortgage law and eviction moratoriums contribute to this perspective. The company has invested 20 billion euros in Spain to date, but the current legal uncertainties make future investments a risky proposition. Mendiluce urges the new government to engage seriously with sector professionals, warning that without international investors, Spain’s housing challenges will remain unsolvable.

Investments Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

