en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

BlackRock’s Shareholding Shift in Umicore: A Dance of Direct Voting Rights

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
BlackRock’s Shareholding Shift in Umicore: A Dance of Direct Voting Rights

Global investment management titan, BlackRock, Inc., has issued notifications delineating the fluctuations in its shareholding of Umicore, a leading materials technology group. BlackRock’s notifications indicated that its direct voting rights crossed the 5% legal threshold twice in December 2023. This significant financial maneuvering saw BlackRock first surpass the threshold on December 21, 2023, before then falling below it on December 22, 2023.

A Notable Shift in Shareholding

These transactions have resulted in BlackRock’s total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments in Umicore currently standing at 5.89%. The chain of control details, an integral component of the transaction, were duly provided at the end of BlackRock’s notification.

Umicore: Pioneering Materials Technology

Umicore, the company at the heart of these monetary dynamics, is a global materials technology and recycling group. It has carved a niche in the realms of catalysis, energy and surface technologies, and recycling. Umicore has a particular emphasis on clean mobility materials and recycling, dedicating a significant proportion of its revenue and research and development efforts in these areas.

Creating Sustainable Value

As part of its mission, Umicore is committed to developing, producing, and recycling materials that contribute to a better quality of life. This commitment to sustainable value creation is evident in its operations spread across the globe. In 2022 alone, Umicore generated revenues of approximately 4.2 billion euros (excluding metal) and employed a workforce exceeding 11,000 individuals.

0
Belgium Business Investments
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belgium

See more
5 mins ago
Belgian Presidency Takes Over Digital Workers' Dossier from Spanish Presidency
On the night of December 22, the torch of responsibility for the digital platform workers’ dossier was passed from the Spanish Presidency to the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The transition was necessitated after the Spanish Presidency, for reasons not elaborated upon, refrained from validating the provisional agreement with the European Parliament,
Belgian Presidency Takes Over Digital Workers' Dossier from Spanish Presidency
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
6 hours ago
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
iTeos Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
7 hours ago
iTeos Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Kinepolis Group Initiates Share Buyback Program: A Strategic Move in the Entertainment Sector
3 hours ago
Kinepolis Group Initiates Share Buyback Program: A Strategic Move in the Entertainment Sector
Billups Acquires Outsight: A Strategic Expansion in the OOH Landscape
5 hours ago
Billups Acquires Outsight: A Strategic Expansion in the OOH Landscape
Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022
5 hours ago
Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022
Latest Headlines
World News
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
1 min
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
1 min
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
2 mins
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
2 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
2 mins
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
3 mins
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
3 mins
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
4 mins
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
4 mins
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
56 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app