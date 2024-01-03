BlackRock’s Shareholding Shift in Umicore: A Dance of Direct Voting Rights

Global investment management titan, BlackRock, Inc., has issued notifications delineating the fluctuations in its shareholding of Umicore, a leading materials technology group. BlackRock’s notifications indicated that its direct voting rights crossed the 5% legal threshold twice in December 2023. This significant financial maneuvering saw BlackRock first surpass the threshold on December 21, 2023, before then falling below it on December 22, 2023.

A Notable Shift in Shareholding

These transactions have resulted in BlackRock’s total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments in Umicore currently standing at 5.89%. The chain of control details, an integral component of the transaction, were duly provided at the end of BlackRock’s notification.

Umicore: Pioneering Materials Technology

Umicore, the company at the heart of these monetary dynamics, is a global materials technology and recycling group. It has carved a niche in the realms of catalysis, energy and surface technologies, and recycling. Umicore has a particular emphasis on clean mobility materials and recycling, dedicating a significant proportion of its revenue and research and development efforts in these areas.

Creating Sustainable Value

As part of its mission, Umicore is committed to developing, producing, and recycling materials that contribute to a better quality of life. This commitment to sustainable value creation is evident in its operations spread across the globe. In 2022 alone, Umicore generated revenues of approximately 4.2 billion euros (excluding metal) and employed a workforce exceeding 11,000 individuals.