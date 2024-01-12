en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BlackRock’s Q4 Triumph: $63 Billion Inflow Boosts AUM to Over $10 Trillion

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
BlackRock’s Q4 Triumph: $63 Billion Inflow Boosts AUM to Over $10 Trillion

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, reported an impressive influx of client funds in the fourth quarter of 2023. The firm saw an addition of $63 billion into ETFs and other long-term funds, coupled with a surge in stock and bond markets during the last three months of the year.

This massive inflow pushed BlackRock’s total assets under management (AUM) to just over $10 trillion, narrowly missing its record AUM from two years prior but significantly exceeding analysts’ expectations of $9.8 trillion.

Defying Market Challenges

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, attributed the firm’s growth to its ability to attract clients even in the face of market volatility. Despite the uncertainties plaguing the financial markets, investors flocked to BlackRock’s innovative and diversified investment solutions. Indeed, this ability to navigate through the ebb and flow of the market underscores BlackRock’s standing as an industry leader.

Strategic Acquisitions and Client Growth

Further bolstering its portfolio, BlackRock announced the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners for a sum of about $12.5 billion. This strategic purchase is expected to enhance BlackRock’s offerings and potentially attract more clients. In addition to the ETFs and long-term funds, clients added $33 billion to BlackRock’s cash-management business and money-market funds, displaying trust in the firm’s diversified business model.

Impressive Q4 Financials

For the fourth quarter, BlackRock’s adjusted net income rose 7% to $1.5 billion, or $9.66 per share, surpassing Wall Street’s average estimate of $8.88 per share. Revenue also saw a 7% leap to $4.6 billion. In contrast to the third quarter, where BlackRock faced $13 billion in outflows from long-term funds, the firm’s end-of-year financials painted a much more positive picture. This sharp turnaround is a testament to BlackRock’s adaptability and innovative approach in a dynamic market landscape.

As we step into 2024, BlackRock’s guidance for the upcoming quarters remains optimistic. The firm’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, along with its robust performance, is expected to continue driving its growth in the foreseeable future.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
A recent study by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed an increasingly complex global forex market with transactions totalling $7.5 trillion daily. But it’s not just the volume that’s staggering – the structure of the market is undergoing significant transformations. Rise of Multi-Dealer Platforms According to the study, published on January
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
4 mins ago
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment
4 mins ago
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment
Meta to Refine Ad Targeting Options: A Move Toward Ethical Advertising
1 min ago
Meta to Refine Ad Targeting Options: A Move Toward Ethical Advertising
Acme Tools Tops Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2024 in DIY, Tools and Supplies Category
1 min ago
Acme Tools Tops Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2024 in DIY, Tools and Supplies Category
Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity
2 mins ago
Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
1 min
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
2 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
3 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
3 mins
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
4 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
4 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
6 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
6 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
7 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app