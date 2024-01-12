en English
Business

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Outperforms Amid Bitcoin Price Downturn

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Outperforms Amid Bitcoin Price Downturn

BlackRock’s recent entry into the cryptocurrency market with its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has weathered the turbulent crypto market better than others. Despite a downturn in bitcoin prices, IBIT has experienced less severe losses compared to direct investments in bitcoin. While bitcoin’s plunge was by 10.2%, IBIT mitigated the fall to 8.9%. This difference of over a full percent in declines speaks volumes of the Trust’s resilience amidst the market’s volatility.

IBIT Outshines Other Bitcoin ETFs

IBIT’s performance also outshines other bitcoin ETFs, like Valkyrie’s BRRR and Franklin Templeton’s EZBC, which have been hit by similar margins to bitcoin itself. IBIT’s robust performance suggests an investor preference for this specific product, reflecting the growing demand for its shares compared to its counterparts.

Spot ETFs: A Shift in Investment Approach

The iShares Bitcoin Trust, which offers spot exposure to bitcoin, marks a divergence from previous structures like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). GBTC was a closed-ended fund that did not permit shares to be redeemed for bitcoin. The transformation of GBTC into a spot ETF signifies a shift in the market. Spot ETFs, designed to mirror the price of the underlying asset more closely than synthetic exposure through futures contracts, seem to be gaining traction among investors.

The Market’s Reaction to IBIT

The performance of IBIT suggests that the market is warming up to the idea of such products. This shift could also be indicative of a change in investor sentiment and the influence of supply, demand, and liquidity on ETFs. With the cryptocurrency conference Digital Asset Summit (DAS) scheduled to return to London in March 2024, the interest in digital assets and their investment vehicles continues to remain high, as demonstrated by the trading volumes and investor reactions to new offerings like IBIT.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

