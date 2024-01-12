en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BlackRock to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Push into Infrastructure Market

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
BlackRock to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Push into Infrastructure Market

BlackRock Inc. is set to deepen its footprint in the infrastructure market with the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). The deal, worth $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares, is a strategic move guided by the current market valuation of the infrastructure sector at $1 trillion. Experts predict this sector to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the upcoming years, driven by a surge in global demand for improved digital infrastructure, transportation hubs investment, and a worldwide shift towards decarbonization and energy security.

Unveiling the Acquisition

Established in 2006, GIP manages over $100 billion in assets and has earned a reputation for significantly enhancing the performance of its portfolio companies. The firm employs around 400 individuals and oversees more than 40 companies. These companies generate over $75 billion in annual revenue and provide employment to approximately 115,000 people globally. With this acquisition, BlackRock intends to create a market-leading multi-asset class infrastructure investing platform with a combined client AUM of over $150 billion across equity, debt, and solutions.

Financial Implications and Expectations

BlackRock plans to finance the cash component of the purchase by incurring around $3 billion of additional debt. The company expects the acquisition to have a slight positive impact on its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and operating margin in the first year following completion, expected in the third quarter. Over the past year, BlackRock’s stock has surged by 5%, while the S&P 500 has seen a 20% gain. With this strategic acquisition, BlackRock aims to further strengthen its position in the market.

Looking Forward

The acquisition of GIP is a significant push into private market investments for BlackRock, marking its largest acquisition since buying Barclays’s asset management business in 2009. This move is expected to place BlackRock among the top ranks of long-term investors focusing on energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure. The integration process will be led by GIP president Raj Rao and BlackRock chief financial officer Martin Small, with the aim to close the deal in the summer, contingent on regulatory approvals and the go-ahead from the limited partners in GIP’s funds.

0
Business Investments
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
43 seconds ago
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
The typical UK household is caught in the crossfire of escalating energy bills, with the average annual cost of gas and electricity hitting an all-time high of £1,928 under the variable rate deal capped by Ofgem. Fixed rate energy deals, once a common and strategic approach to mitigating costs, have become a rare and pricey
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
2 mins ago
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
Biofrontera Inc. Posts Impressive Revenue Uptick in 2023: Preliminary Unaudited Reports
3 mins ago
Biofrontera Inc. Posts Impressive Revenue Uptick in 2023: Preliminary Unaudited Reports
'Invest America': A New Initiative to Establish Investment Accounts for U.S. Children
2 mins ago
'Invest America': A New Initiative to Establish Investment Accounts for U.S. Children
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance Faces Risk from China's Growing Chip Capabilities
2 mins ago
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance Faces Risk from China's Growing Chip Capabilities
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
2 mins ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
1 min
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
1 min
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
1 min
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
1 min
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
2 mins
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
2 mins
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
2 mins
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
2 mins
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
2 mins
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
7 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
14 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app