BlackRock Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds

Global investment management corporation, BlackRock, has revealed distributions for a selection of closed-end funds, including BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, among others. These distributions are part of a strategised distribution plan designed to provide level monthly distributions of income, capital gains, and return of capital.

Understanding the Distribution

The distribution calculation is dependent on a 12-month rolling average daily net asset value prior to the declaration date. For instance, the February 2024 distribution for some funds was calculated using the average net asset value from January 25, 2023, to January 24, 2024.

The funds are mandated to distribute all available investment income to shareholders, as per requirements of the Internal Revenue Code and the Investment Company Act of 1940. In the event that sufficient income is not available, long-term capital gains and return of capital will be distributed to maintain a level distribution.

Implications for Shareholders

Shareholders must note that the actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax reporting purposes will be based on each fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to tax regulations. The funds may make additional distributions if required to meet legal requirements.

BlackRock advises shareholders against drawing conclusions about a fund's performance from the current distributions or the terms of the distribution plan. The company provides monthly updates on fund performance data on its website and encourages investors to check for updated information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release from BlackRock contains forward-looking statements related to the funds' future performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly. For a comprehensive understanding of these risks, shareholders are advised to refer to the funds' regulatory filings with the SEC.