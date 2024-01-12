en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment

BlackRock Inc., the world’s most substantial asset manager, has made a landmark announcement of acquiring Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for an estimated $12 billion in a cash-stock deal. The acquisition is set in motion to be finalized by the third quarter of the year. This move underscores BlackRock’s strategic transition towards infrastructure investment, a sector CEO Larry Fink deems as one of the most promising long-term investment opportunities.

Unveiling a New Infrastructure Platform

Upon completion of the acquisition, GIP’s management team will spearhead a new infrastructure private markets investment platform within BlackRock. The management team includes Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP’s Founding Partner, whose induction to BlackRock’s Board of Directors is anticipated post-closing. The amalgamation of GIP and BlackRock’s existing infrastructure offerings will birth a global franchise with unmatched origination and asset management capabilities. This will furnish a market-leading, comprehensive infrastructure expertise across equity, debt, and solutions, all at a significant scale.

Expansion into Global Product Solutions

BlackRock is also unveiling plans to embed its ETF and Index businesses into a novel strategic Global Product Solutions business. This move is aimed at becoming the leading infrastructure solutions provider for global corporates and the public sector. This will be achieved by leveraging firm relationships to channelize long-term private capital. The integration of its ETF and Index businesses across the entire firm indicates a strategic shift in BlackRock’s operational model.

Streamlining International Business Structure

Further, BlackRock is initiating a new International Business structure to consolidate its leadership across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. This strategic move aims to streamline BlackRock’s global operations, enhancing the firm’s efficiency and responsiveness to market trends. The acquisition of GIP, combined with strategic internal restructuring, indicates BlackRock’s ambition to dominate the global infrastructure investment market.

0
Business International Affairs Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan: Early Cancellation for Certain Borrowers
In a significant move aimed at alleviating the financial burden on student loan borrowers, the Biden administration has announced an enhancement to its student loan repayment plan, the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan. This new initiative will enable certain borrowers to have their loans forgiven six months ahead of the original schedule. The
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan: Early Cancellation for Certain Borrowers
Citigroup Announces Workforce Downsizing Amid Broad Restructuring
2 mins ago
Citigroup Announces Workforce Downsizing Amid Broad Restructuring
Republic Services' Financial Fortitude: Analyst Ratings Signal Bullish Trend
2 mins ago
Republic Services' Financial Fortitude: Analyst Ratings Signal Bullish Trend
CoinShares to Acquire Valkyrie's ETFs Business Following SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
25 seconds ago
CoinShares to Acquire Valkyrie's ETFs Business Following SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
EuroGroup Laminations Bolsters Production with a 50 Million Euro Investment in Mexico
37 seconds ago
EuroGroup Laminations Bolsters Production with a 50 Million Euro Investment in Mexico
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Amid Corporate Overhaul
1 min ago
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Amid Corporate Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
10 seconds
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
18 seconds
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
2 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
2 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
2 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
3 mins
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
4 mins
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
4 mins
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
4 mins
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app