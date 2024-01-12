BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment

BlackRock Inc., the world’s most substantial asset manager, has made a landmark announcement of acquiring Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for an estimated $12 billion in a cash-stock deal. The acquisition is set in motion to be finalized by the third quarter of the year. This move underscores BlackRock’s strategic transition towards infrastructure investment, a sector CEO Larry Fink deems as one of the most promising long-term investment opportunities.

Unveiling a New Infrastructure Platform

Upon completion of the acquisition, GIP’s management team will spearhead a new infrastructure private markets investment platform within BlackRock. The management team includes Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP’s Founding Partner, whose induction to BlackRock’s Board of Directors is anticipated post-closing. The amalgamation of GIP and BlackRock’s existing infrastructure offerings will birth a global franchise with unmatched origination and asset management capabilities. This will furnish a market-leading, comprehensive infrastructure expertise across equity, debt, and solutions, all at a significant scale.

Expansion into Global Product Solutions

BlackRock is also unveiling plans to embed its ETF and Index businesses into a novel strategic Global Product Solutions business. This move is aimed at becoming the leading infrastructure solutions provider for global corporates and the public sector. This will be achieved by leveraging firm relationships to channelize long-term private capital. The integration of its ETF and Index businesses across the entire firm indicates a strategic shift in BlackRock’s operational model.

Streamlining International Business Structure

Further, BlackRock is initiating a new International Business structure to consolidate its leadership across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. This strategic move aims to streamline BlackRock’s global operations, enhancing the firm’s efficiency and responsiveness to market trends. The acquisition of GIP, combined with strategic internal restructuring, indicates BlackRock’s ambition to dominate the global infrastructure investment market.