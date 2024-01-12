en English
Business

BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners for $12 Billion: A Strategic Move to Infrastructure Investment

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners for $12 Billion: A Strategic Move to Infrastructure Investment

Global asset management giant, BlackRock has confirmed the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal estimated at $12 billion, paid in cash and stock. This strategic purchase signals BlackRock’s foray into infrastructure investment, a sector identified by CEO Larry Fink as a promising long-term investment prospect. The deal is projected to be concluded in the third quarter of the current year.

BlackRock’s Strategic Move

With this acquisition, BlackRock is positioning itself as a formidable player in the infrastructure investment market. GIP, a private equity firm with a strong foothold in energy, transportation, water and waste companies, is expected to amplify BlackRock’s portfolio. The transaction, the largest since BlackRock’s acquisition of Barclays’s asset management business in 2009, is set to create a multi-asset class infrastructure investing platform with a combined client AUM exceeding $150 billion across equity, debt, and solutions.

Change in Management and Business Structure

Upon completion of the acquisition, GIP’s management team is slated to lead a new infrastructure private market investment platform within BlackRock. This platform aims to emerge as a leading infrastructure solutions provider for global corporations and public sector entities by capitalizing on private capital and established firm relationships. BlackRock also plans on integrating its ETF and Index businesses into a newly formed Global Product Solutions business. Furthermore, a new International Business structure will be created to unify its leadership across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.

Impact on BlackRock’s Business

BlackRock’s acquisition of GIP implies a greater emphasis on private market investments for the world’s largest asset manager. The transaction includes $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares, with around 30% of the total consideration, all in stock, expected to be issued in about five years. The acquisition is expected to modestly boost BlackRock’s adjusted EPS and operating margin in the first full year after closure. With this acquisition, BlackRock’s assets under management have reached a staggering $10.01 trillion.

Business Investments United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

    © 2023 BNN
