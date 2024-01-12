BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners for $12 Billion: A Strategic Move to Infrastructure Investment

Global asset management giant, BlackRock has confirmed the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal estimated at $12 billion, paid in cash and stock. This strategic purchase signals BlackRock’s foray into infrastructure investment, a sector identified by CEO Larry Fink as a promising long-term investment prospect. The deal is projected to be concluded in the third quarter of the current year.

BlackRock’s Strategic Move

With this acquisition, BlackRock is positioning itself as a formidable player in the infrastructure investment market. GIP, a private equity firm with a strong foothold in energy, transportation, water and waste companies, is expected to amplify BlackRock’s portfolio. The transaction, the largest since BlackRock’s acquisition of Barclays’s asset management business in 2009, is set to create a multi-asset class infrastructure investing platform with a combined client AUM exceeding $150 billion across equity, debt, and solutions.

Change in Management and Business Structure

Upon completion of the acquisition, GIP’s management team is slated to lead a new infrastructure private market investment platform within BlackRock. This platform aims to emerge as a leading infrastructure solutions provider for global corporations and public sector entities by capitalizing on private capital and established firm relationships. BlackRock also plans on integrating its ETF and Index businesses into a newly formed Global Product Solutions business. Furthermore, a new International Business structure will be created to unify its leadership across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.

Impact on BlackRock’s Business

BlackRock’s acquisition of GIP implies a greater emphasis on private market investments for the world’s largest asset manager. The transaction includes $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares, with around 30% of the total consideration, all in stock, expected to be issued in about five years. The acquisition is expected to modestly boost BlackRock’s adjusted EPS and operating margin in the first full year after closure. With this acquisition, BlackRock’s assets under management have reached a staggering $10.01 trillion.