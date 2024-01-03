en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.: A Close Look at the Surging Share Price

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.: A Close Look at the Surging Share Price

On January 2nd, 2024, the world’s 5253rd most valuable company, BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), witnessed a remarkable 52% surge in its share price over the last three months. However, a retrospective glance at the past five years paints a different picture – a 36% decrease in the share price, significantly underperforming the market. This discrepancy between the short-term gain and long-term loss in share price warrants a deeper analysis of the company’s fundamentals, performance, and potential risks.

A Look at BJ’s Restaurants’ Performance

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc., a reputable entity in the hospitality industry, specializes in a diverse range of pizzas. The company has successfully transitioned from operating at a loss to achieving profitability, yet the share price seems to be lagging behind this positive shift. It has reported an average annual revenue growth of 4.2% over the same five-year period, indicating that the share price might not be accurately reflecting the company’s progress. In fact, BJ’s Restaurants’ total shareholder return (TSR) over the past year was 27%, on par with the broader market return, suggesting a potential turnaround for the company after witnessing an annualized TSR loss of 6% for half a decade.

Warning Signs and Investor Considerations

Despite this recent positive trend, it is essential to acknowledge the potential risks that come with any investment. For BJ’s Restaurants, one warning sign has been identified, warranting investor caution. The company’s future financial health continues to be a point of interest, and investors are encouraged to review the full financial report to make well-informed decisions. It is also important to remember that BJ’s Restaurants is one among many options in the market of growth stocks, and investors can explore other potential opportunities.

Recent Developments and Market Movements

With a market cap of $0.81 billion, BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 earnings report surpassed expectations, reporting earnings of 0.16 per share, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.01 per share. Additionally, the company’s revenue saw a 2.3% year-over-year increase, leading to a 52.5% rise in the stock price since the last earnings report. However, with the company cutting down its full-year guidance due to surplus inventory and budget constraints, and a weakening economy posing potential threats to retailers, investors are advised to tread cautiously.

0
Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Letterkenny Chamber: 60 Years of Fostering Business Development in Donegal

By BNN Correspondents

EU Revamps Product Liability Directive: A New Era of Consumer Protection

By Salman Khan

US National Debt Hits $34 Trillion: Is Bitcoin the Hedge?

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Global Hydraulic Pumps and Motors Market Set to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2028

By BNN Correspondents

UK Long-Duration Bonds Under Pressure as Yields Surge ...
@Business · 1 min
UK Long-Duration Bonds Under Pressure as Yields Surge ...
heart comment 0
Marvell Technology: A Detailed Analysis Amid Market Slowdown

By BNN Correspondents

Marvell Technology: A Detailed Analysis Amid Market Slowdown
Nationwide Reports Second Consecutive Year of Increased ATM Cash Withdrawals

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide Reports Second Consecutive Year of Increased ATM Cash Withdrawals
Tropicana Corporation Foresees Significant Growth in 2024 with Eight New Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Tropicana Corporation Foresees Significant Growth in 2024 with Eight New Developments
EPMB Partners with GWM: A New Chapter in Malaysia’s Automotive Industry

By BNN Correspondents

EPMB Partners with GWM: A New Chapter in Malaysia's Automotive Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
17 seconds
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
26 seconds
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
2 mins
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
2 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
2 mins
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
2 mins
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
2 mins
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
2 mins
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
56 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
57 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app