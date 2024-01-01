en English
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s Rally Expected to Continue: 2024 Brings Halving and Potential ETF Approval

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Bitcoin’s Rally Expected to Continue: 2024 Brings Halving and Potential ETF Approval

In 2023, Bitcoin witnessed a remarkable upswing, surging by a staggering 152% over the course of the year. This rally has sparked a flurry of optimism within and beyond the world of cryptocurrency, with prognostications suggesting the ascent will continue well into 2024. The buoyancy is primarily attributed to two anticipated events: the Bitcoin halving scheduled for May 2024, and the potential sanction of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Halving & ETF Approval: Catalysts for Growth

The halving is a quadrennial event that slashes the reward for mining Bitcoin by half, thereby limiting the supply of the cryptocurrency, which is capped at 21 million. Historical trends indicate that halving events typically trigger a surge in Bitcoin’s price. On the other hand, the green light for a Bitcoin ETF would allow investors to trade a product that tracks Bitcoin’s price without the need for direct interaction with exchanges or owning the cryptocurrency. This could attract a broader spectrum of investors, including large institutional players, further fueling Bitcoin’s rise.

Bold Predictions for Bitcoin’s Future Value

Amid this revitalized enthusiasm, many have ventured to make audacious predictions for Bitcoin’s future value. Mark Mobius, who earlier predicted Bitcoin’s downfall, now suggests it might touch $60,000 by the end of 2024. The potential ETF approval largely fuels his optimistic forecast. Youwei Yang, the chief economist of crypto mining firm Bit Mining, envisages Bitcoin reaching a peak of $75,000 by 2024. He cites both the ETF approval and the halving as the key drivers for this potential rise. However, Yang also warns investors about the market’s volatility and the sway of human psychology on investment decisions, drawing attention to the recent collapses of major crypto firms such as FTX and Luna.

Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Journey

Bitcoin has indeed been on a rollercoaster ride. As of the latest data, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $42,111.99, making it the leader in the crypto ecosystem. The circulating supply of Bitcoin is 824,753,265,702.17, with a market cap of 19,584,762 BTC. As we step into 2024, the eyes of the world are on the Bitcoin ETF and halving event, with predictions ranging from a conservative $60,000 to a bold $500,000. The anticipation is palpable, and the stakes are high. But one thing remains clear – the world of cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin at the helm, continues to defy expectations and dictate new rules for the global financial landscape.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

