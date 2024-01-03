en English
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s Anniversary Overshadowed by Uncertainties Surrounding Spot ETF Approval

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
Bitcoin’s 15th Anniversary Overshadowed by ETF Uncertainty

Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, celebrated its 15th anniversary on January 3rd, 2024. However, the milestone was somewhat dimmed by bearish market sentiments, triggered by Matrixport’s prediction of potential delays in the launch of the first spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States.

Matrixport’s projections are based on an analysis of the $14 billion inflows into Bitcoin since September 2023, $10 billion of which are tied to ETF expectations. These spot Bitcoin ETFs are seen as a game-changer for institutional investors, offering a more direct pathway into the Bitcoin market, as opposed to futures-based ETFs notorious for contango and roll-over costs.

SEC Stringency and Market Repercussions

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been considered a stumbling block in this process, having set stringent requirements for ETF applicants. These include agreements with Authorized Participants, and a cash-based creation/redemption model aimed at minimal interactions with the actual cryptocurrency. Matrixport warns that any delay in the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs past early January 2024 could trigger a 20 percent price correction in Bitcoin.

Such speculation led to a sudden 8% drop in Bitcoin’s price, resulting in over $460 million in longs liquidated across the crypto market within an hour. While the SEC review process continues, the anticipation of regulatory approval is driving a surge in Bitcoin prices, trading above $45,000 at the time of writing. However, several industry analysts have cautioned against overestimating the immediate impact of approval.

Grayscale’s Bid for Spot ETF and the Market Speculations

Adding to the uncertainty, Grayscale’s third prospectus to the SEC for transforming its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a Spot ETF lacked crucial details, such as those involving the Authorized Participant and fees, thereby raising concerns about the approval timeline. Bloomberg ETF Analyst, James Seyffart, pointed out the absence of a specific deadline, suggesting a possible delay in the transformation process.

With the January 10 deadline for the SEC’s decision on spot Bitcoin ETFs looming, industry speculation is rife. While Bloomberg’s ETF expert, Eric Balchunas, assessed only a 10% chance of the ETFs not being approved, Matrixport offers a more cautious outlook, anticipating that the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs might be deferred until the second quarter of 2024.

Despite the bearish forecast, Bitcoin started the year with an impressive nearly 5% price surge within 24 hours, buoyed by optimism around the potential approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds. Traders at Polymarket anticipate an 89% chance of SEC approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by January 15, wagering $437,394 on a prediction contract that will be profitable if the SEC approves ETFs.

As the market continues to be gripped by anticipation, the irony of financial commentator Jim Cramer, often considered a contrarian indicator, turning bullish on Bitcoin, adds a humorous twist to the unfolding narrative.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

