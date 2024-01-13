en English
Business

Bitcoin Whale Rides the Wave of Spot ETF Approval to a $74 Million Profit

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Bitcoin Whale Rides the Wave of Spot ETF Approval to a $74 Million Profit

The world of cryptocurrency was set abuzz following the recent approval of spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), leading to a surge in Bitcoin’s price above the $48,000 mark. This event unlocked a golden opportunity for a Bitcoin whale who had been methodically accumulating the cryptocurrency from October 2022 to December 2023. The strategic investor, who had amassed a total of 2,742 Bitcoins through diligent purchases on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, seized the moment to sell, resulting in a whopping profit exceeding $74 million.

Whale’s Strategic Accumulation

According to Lookonchain, a cutting-edge blockchain analysis platform, the Bitcoin whale had been buying up Bitcoins at an average cost of $19,337 each. This meticulous accumulation spanned over a year, reflecting the investor’s unyielding faith in the digital asset and foresight of the potential impact of institutional developments like the introduction of spot ETFs on the cryptocurrency markets.

Spot ETFs: A Catalyst for Bitcoin’s Surge

The approval and subsequent launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs sparked heightened expectations, driving Bitcoin’s price to surge beyond $48,000. This development served as the perfect springboard for the whale, who seized the opportunity to cash in on their accumulated assets.

Cashing In: A Tidal Profit Wave

Upon the opening of spot ETFs for trading, the whale promptly deposited all the amassed Bitcoins back into Binance and completed the sale. This transaction, executed at the peak of Bitcoin’s price surge, yielded a monumental profit windfall exceeding $74 million. This dramatic transaction underscores the massive opportunities presented by the volatile cryptocurrency markets and specifically, the significant influence of large-scale investors or ‘whales’.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

