Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis

Bitcoin SV (BSV) has recently witnessed a substantial rise in its value, soaring from $44 on December 11th to an impressive $108 on December 29th. This marks a remarkable 145.8% increase. The cryptocurrency has broken through a significant weekly resistance zone, signaling a strong bullish trend. However, a slight decrease in Open Interest (OI) on BSV contracts suggests a dip in bullish sentiment, indicating a more cautious market outlook.

Technical Analysis of the Bullish Surge

The one-day chart indicates a robust bullish market structure, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 70 and the On-Balance Volume (OBV) revealing substantial buying pressure. This suggests that investors are aggressively purchasing BSV, driving its value upwards.

The Role of South Korean Exchanges

Interestingly, South Korean traders seem to be largely responsible for the surge. Upbit and Bithumb, two major local exchanges, account for nearly 70% of BSV’s total trading volume. This increased market activity in South Korea has emerged as a significant driving force behind the price increase.

Potential Market Reversal

Despite the bullish trend, there are indications of a potential market reversal. The price region between $91.5 and $102.1 is considered a bearish order block on a weekly timeframe, with $100 being a psychologically significant level. If the price remains above $100 and rebounds beyond $108, it could signal the start of another upward move, targeting the Fibonacci extension levels of $123 and $147. However, the declining OI and a dip in the spot Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) suggest a short-term preference towards bearish sentiment. This could hint at a potential retracement into the $91.5 to $102 range before any further upward movement.

The Future of Bitcoin SV

The future of BSV remains uncertain. Despite the significant surge, BSV is still down 78.51% from its all-time high. However, current market indicators suggest a continued upward trend. Whether that prediction holds true will depend on a range of factors, including market sentiment, economic factors, and technological developments in the blockchain space.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

