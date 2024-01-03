en English
Business

Bitcoin Surges to a 21-Month High as Coinbase and Miners Face Declines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Bitcoin Surges to a 21-Month High as Coinbase and Miners Face Declines

On Tuesday, the world of cryptocurrencies showed an intriguing mix of results. Bitcoin’s price rocketed above the $45,000 mark, a high not seen in nearly 21 months. This surge, fueled by an anticipated SEC approval of a spot ETF, marked a promising start to 2024. Despite this, major cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase experienced significant declines, marking its largest daily drop since mid-2023. Bitcoin miners, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, echoed this downward trajectory.

A Bullish Reversal for Bitcoin

Renowned for his previously bearish stance on Bitcoin, Jim Cramer publicly expressed a bullish reversal. He hailed Bitcoin as a “technological marvel” and predicted its enduring presence in the market. This sentiment was mirrored by industry experts, who forecast that Bitcoin could hit $100,000 after the next halving event in April. Concurrently, MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor sold shares worth approximately $216 million, acquired through stock options.

Coinbase and Miners Face Declines

Despite the positive market sentiment around Bitcoin, Coinbase marked its largest daily decline since mid-2023. Bitcoin mining giants Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms similarly saw losses. This partly contributed to a slight decrease in the global crypto market cap to $1.73 trillion.

Market Predictions Amid Fluctuations

Despite the bear market, Cryptocurrency analyst PlanB remains optimistic, predicting that Bitcoin will reach $100k in 2024. This prediction remains unchanged since late 2022. On-chain analytics firm Santiment observed Bitcoin’s market value rise to $45.8K, the highest since April 2021. They also hinted at the potential growth in various alternative cryptocurrencies, provided market sentiment remains stable.

As the first trading day of the year wound down, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite faced declines. Influenced by a rise in bond yields and profit-taking after a robust 2023, the volatility of these markets suggests a cautious start to the year. As the crypto-world waits with bated breath for the SEC’s decision on the spot ETF approval, investors are bracing for volatility, with a potential ‘sell the news’ event on the horizon.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

