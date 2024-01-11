en English
Business

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Navigate Volatility Amid Anticipation of Bitcoin Halving

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
Bitcoin Mining Stocks Navigate Volatility Amid Anticipation of Bitcoin Halving

Bitcoin mining stocks navigated a tumultuous period as Bitcoin’s price experienced volatility, retracting from a brief peak above $49,000 to approximately $46,000. This decline followed hot on the heels of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s landmark approval of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Leading mining entities such as Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms recorded a fall in their stock prices by over 15%, while other key players like Iris Energy and CleanSpark also witnessed decreases of 9% and 7%, respectively.

Bitcoin Mining Stocks: A Rollercoaster Ride

Despite the recent setbacks, mining stocks were among the top performers in the stock market during 2023, logging significant gains by the close of the year. However, miner revenue has been on a downward trajectory lately due to a decrease in Bitcoin transaction fees. These fees had surged in December but have since diminished, as revealed by CryptoQuant. This drop in fees directly impacts the revenue of mining companies.

Anticipating the Bitcoin Halving

Investors are currently bracing for the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in April, which is expected to slash mining rewards and, consequently, miners’ revenue by half. This event is viewed as a market-clearing milestone that could potentially push less profitable miners out of the market, possibly allowing more sustainable operations to augment their market share.

Historical Trends and Future Prospects

The halving historically correlates with significant gains in Bitcoin’s value, which typically benefits mining stocks. Shares of cryptocurrency mining company Riot Platforms were up 356.3% in 2023, capitalizing on favorable stock market conditions and a bullish cryptocurrency market. Riot purchased new mining equipment, intensifying its ability to mine Bitcoin. The company mined over 6,600 Bitcoins, sold most of them for $176 million, and currently holds over 7,000 Bitcoins on its balance sheet. However, Riot has traditionally funded much of its growth by issuing new shares, leading to dilution and potential lackluster returns for shareholders.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

