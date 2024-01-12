en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Minetrix: Revolutionizing Decentralized Bitcoin Mining with $8.3M Presale

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Bitcoin Minetrix: Revolutionizing Decentralized Bitcoin Mining with $8.3M Presale

In an unprecedented move, Bitcoin Minetrix, a novel protocol for decentralized cloud mining, has drawn significant attention with its presale topping $8.3 million. The protocol offers users the opportunity to stake $BTCMTX tokens to garner Bitcoin mining credits. These credits can be employed for cloud mining, thereby generating Bitcoin without the necessity for hardware or technical proficiency.

Revolutionizing Bitcoin Mining

This development introduces a more accessible route for wider participation in Bitcoin mining, aimed at enhancing the Bitcoin network’s hash power and security. The $BTCMTX tokens are pivotal for staking within the protocol’s ecosystem and can be procured on the project’s website via USDT or ETH. During the presale, tokens are automatically staked, currently offering a robust 78% APY, which is expected to diminish as more tokens are staked.

Tokenomics and Presale Performance

The tokenomics of Bitcoin Minetrix are meticulously designed to create a balance of supply and demand that could potentially propel the price, especially considering the forthcoming Bitcoin halving that would trim the new supply of Bitcoin. The project sets aside a hefty portion of tokens for mining, marketing, staking, and community engagement. An integral part of their marketing strategy is a ‘Minedrop’ incentive offering $30K worth of $BTCMTX to ten fortunate winners.

Analysts’ Predictions and Market Reception

Market analysts, encompassing the likes of Jacob Bury and No Bs Crypto, forecast substantial gains for the token post-Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), with some predicting returns to the tune of up to 100x. The presale has been a resounding success, with Bitcoin Minetrix amassing over $8 million, revolutionizing decentralized Bitcoin mining. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, providing users with a passive income stream by staking BTCMTX tokens and circumventing the need for expensive mining hardware.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
11 mins ago
Bitcoin ETF Approval Stirs Market: Resistance at $48K, Support at $38K in Focus
Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, is at a decisive juncture. It’s bracing against a formidable resistance area, marked by an ascending channel’s upper boundary and a static level at $48,000. A successful breach of this resistance could catapult Bitcoin to unseen heights. However, if the attempt fails, the price could tumble to the support zone at
Bitcoin ETF Approval Stirs Market: Resistance at $48K, Support at $38K in Focus
Helium Farm Unveils Three New Mining Plans for Helium Cryptocurrency
1 hour ago
Helium Farm Unveils Three New Mining Plans for Helium Cryptocurrency
CoinShares to Acquire Valkyrie's ETFs Business Following SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
2 hours ago
CoinShares to Acquire Valkyrie's ETFs Business Following SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution
36 mins ago
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency
59 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency
Genesis Global Trading Hit with $8M Penalty, Loses BitLicense Over Compliance Failures
1 hour ago
Genesis Global Trading Hit with $8M Penalty, Loses BitLicense Over Compliance Failures
Latest Headlines
World News
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
57 seconds
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
1 min
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
2 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
3 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
3 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
4 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
4 mins
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
5 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app