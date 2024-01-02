en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin Miners Turn to Financial Derivatives for Revenue Generation

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Bitcoin Miners Turn to Financial Derivatives for Revenue Generation

Bitcoin miners are making strategic moves as they increasingly turn to financial derivatives, particularly options, to generate income from their cryptocurrency holdings. This new trend is taking shape as companies like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and CleanSpark leverage their substantial Bitcoin reserves to secure additional revenue streams.

Marathon Digital Holdings: The Pioneer

Marathon Digital Holdings, a leading Bitcoin mining company, held over 14,000 Bitcoin without restrictions and has been adopting call options contracts as a revenue-earning strategy. Call options give the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase Bitcoin at a predetermined price within a specific time frame. The company’s move is a testament to the potential of such financial derivatives in the crypto mining industry.

The Rise of In-House Trading Desks

Miners are now contemplating establishing in-house trading desks to manage these operations in line with their risk profiles and expertise. This reflects a growing sophistication in the way Bitcoin miners approach their holdings and potential revenue generation.

CleanSpark’s Revenue-Boosting Strategy

CleanSpark, a prominent mining company based in Henderson, Nevada, held 2,575 Bitcoin, valued at nearly $97 million, as of November last year. The company reported a substantial revenue of $168 million in the fiscal year ending in September 2023, indicating the potential financial benefits of holding and strategically leveraging Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s value surged by almost 160% in the previous year, and miners are retaining more of the cryptocurrency due to its rising value and the anticipation of the U.S. approving a physically backed exchange-traded fund for Bitcoin. This trend is transforming the cryptocurrency mining landscape, underscoring the increasing value of Bitcoin and its potential for revenue generation beyond mining.

Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process where miners use specialized computers to validate transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain, earning Bitcoin as rewards. With these strategic financial moves, miners are pushing the boundaries of their operations, exploring innovative ways to maximize their Bitcoin holdings.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker: A Fresh Look in Black and White

By Salman Khan

U.S. Stock Market's Remarkable Growth in 2023: A Year in Review

By Nitish Verma

VOLLERS, Inc. Acquires Layout, Inc.: A Strategic Expansion in the Construction Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

Floor & Decor's Expansion Continues with New Mansfield Store Opening

By BNN Correspondents

William J. Devers Retires, Pat Ryan, Jr. Joins Ryan Specialty Board of ...
@Business · 3 mins
William J. Devers Retires, Pat Ryan, Jr. Joins Ryan Specialty Board of ...
heart comment 0
Eldorado Gold Appoints Paul Ferneyhough as New CFO

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Eldorado Gold Appoints Paul Ferneyhough as New CFO
Watts Water Technologies Acquires Josam Company: A New Chapter in Growth

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Watts Water Technologies Acquires Josam Company: A New Chapter in Growth
Horizon Aircraft and Pono Capital Three to Merge: Unveiling the New Board

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Horizon Aircraft and Pono Capital Three to Merge: Unveiling the New Board
Change in ODP Corporation’s Board as Marcus Dunlop Steps Down

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Change in ODP Corporation's Board as Marcus Dunlop Steps Down
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed During Busan Visit
17 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed During Busan Visit
Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker: A Fresh Look in Black and White
44 seconds
Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker: A Fresh Look in Black and White
Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Urges Canada to Strengthen Foreign and Defence Policies
2 mins
Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Urges Canada to Strengthen Foreign and Defence Policies
Hon Ebonine Beneth Ozioma: An Exemplary Leader Driving Community Development
2 mins
Hon Ebonine Beneth Ozioma: An Exemplary Leader Driving Community Development
Chuck Liddell Criticizes Current State of Trash Talk in UFC
2 mins
Chuck Liddell Criticizes Current State of Trash Talk in UFC
Tight Ends McBride and Goedert Set to Impact Week 18 TE Rankings
3 mins
Tight Ends McBride and Goedert Set to Impact Week 18 TE Rankings
Dr. Ahadullah Khan Joins Texas Tech to Bolster Mental Health Care in El Paso
3 mins
Dr. Ahadullah Khan Joins Texas Tech to Bolster Mental Health Care in El Paso
Gokulam Kerala FC Welcomes Serbian Midfielder Nikola Stojanovic
4 mins
Gokulam Kerala FC Welcomes Serbian Midfielder Nikola Stojanovic
2024 MLB Season: Predictions, Assessments, and Underlying Currents
4 mins
2024 MLB Season: Predictions, Assessments, and Underlying Currents
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
44 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
45 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
1 hour
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
5 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app