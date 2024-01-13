en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin ETFs: Opening New Avenues for Wealth Management Industry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Bitcoin ETFs: Opening New Avenues for Wealth Management Industry

Bitcoin ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) have recently been introduced in the United States, paving the way for the $30 trillion wealth management industry to gain entrance into the world of cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin. According to analysts at Standard Chartered, these ETFs are forecasted to observe inflows ranging from $50 billion to $100 billion in 2024. The introduction of these ETFs permits large money managers, who were previously barred from engaging with unregulated crypto assets, to incorporate Bitcoin into their investment strategies. This development could potentially establish Bitcoin as a benchmark asset for younger investors.

Bitcoin’s Price Fluctuation and ETF Influence

Bitcoin’s price recently experienced a notable surge, reaching $49,000, a level it hadn’t seen since December 2021, before falling back to around $43,000. This fluctuation came on the heels of a considerable 150% increase in the past year following a steep sell-off in 2022. Despite cautionary advice from SEC Chair Gary Gensler concerning crypto investments, the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has not dampened market activity.

Allocation of Assets and Increased Interest

Funds such as the Hundredfold Select Alternatives Fund are setting aside up to 15% of their total assets for indirect Bitcoin exposure through other funds and futures contracts. Bitwise Asset Management, which secured approval for a Bitcoin ETF product, is targeting financial advisors and family offices with its offering. A recent survey indicated that a whopping 88% of advisors who expressed interest in Bitcoin were waiting for the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. Allocations to crypto by these advisors have seen a significant uptick.

Influence on Individual, Retirement Trading Volumes and Pension Plans

The impact of Bitcoin ETFs is also mirrored in the trading volumes of individual and retirement accounts and has swayed state and local pension plans, 94% of which had some degree of crypto exposure prior to the SEC’s announcement. Financial firms offer diverse recommendations for incorporating Bitcoin into portfolios, with some suggesting that even a slight allocation can considerably enhance a portfolio’s risk-return profile.

The Future of Bitcoin ETFs in Wealth Management

On January 10, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gave its formal approval for a rule change to allow the listing and trading of spot Bitcoin ETFs. This marks a significant development in cryptocurrency trading. The launch of these funds sparked a fierce fee war, with BlackRock waiving part of its fee. The first day of trading saw $4.6 billion worth of shares traded, signaling early validation for these new products. While these ETFs have their drawbacks, they offer significant advantages over earlier options for accessing cryptocurrency exposure and are anticipated to benefit from financial advisors’ consideration in the long term.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
53 seconds ago
Dr. Partha Chatterjee Warns of Prolonged High Interest Rates: A Balancing Act for Central Banks
In the economic landscape, the horizon seems to be dominated by a prolonged period of high interest rates. Dr. Partha Chatterjee, in his recent commentary, has echoed concerns within the financial community regarding the potential implications of such extended periods of high interest rates. The commentary indicates a potential shift in the monetary policy dynamics,
Dr. Partha Chatterjee Warns of Prolonged High Interest Rates: A Balancing Act for Central Banks
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
10 mins ago
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
11 mins ago
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
2 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins ago
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike
9 mins ago
Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
21 seconds
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
59 seconds
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
1 min
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
2 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
2 mins
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
3 mins
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
3 mins
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
4 mins
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app