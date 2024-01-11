Bitcoin ETFs Encounter Volatility on Debut Trading Day

In a riveting development, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) encountered significant volatility during their inaugural trading session, echoing a tumultuous day for wider cryptocurrency prices. Two prominent funds, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), saw divergent outcomes, with GBTC climbing 1.3% and IBIT declining more than 4% after an early surge.

The Race Begins

Both funds witnessed brisk trading activity, with millions of shares switching hands within the first ten minutes of the session. These funds contribute to a possible 11 that were speculated to kick off trading. The Grayscale fund, now an ETF after transitioning from an over-the-counter trust, already boasted over $28 billion in assets.

A Shaky Start

The Hashdex fund, transitioning from a bitcoin futures ETF, had yet to finalize its strategy change by Thursday morning. Bitcoin itself rode a wave of volatility, briefly touching $49,000 before sliding below $47,000.

ETFs: The New Crypto Gateway?

ETFs, enabling investors to buy shares that represent a stake in the fund's assets, are favored by financial advisors and institutional investors owing to their liquidity and tax benefits. Asset managers are optimistic that Bitcoin ETFs will entice new crypto enthusiasts by streamlining the trading process. Nonetheless, the performance of these ETFs and their proficiency in mirroring Bitcoin's price will be under intense scrutiny. Concerns such as enduring price discrepancies and trading volume will serve as vital metrics of the ETFs' efficiency and success. The debut of these ETFs also witnessed competitive pricing adjustments, with several issuers reducing their proposed fees and extending temporary management fee waivers.