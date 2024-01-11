en English
Bitcoin ETFs: An Unprecedented Surge in Crypto Market

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
The recent launch of eleven new spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) has electrified the cryptocurrency market, generating trading volumes surpassing the $1 billion mark within the first half-hour. This signifies a new chapter in the integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance, potentially luring traditional asset allocators to the crypto realm.

BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale Lead the Charge

Among the newly minted ETFs, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the charge, trading approximately 10 million shares shortly after the market opened. Other prominent funds included the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the newly converted ETF, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), both of which saw millions of shares changing hands.

The market reaction to the ETFs was overwhelmingly positive, catapulting the price of bitcoin above $49,000 for the first time since 2022. Trading volume across exchanges peaked at a nearly 10-month high of $52 billion. Ethereum (Ether) also rode the wave, with its price swelling by over 17% since the onset of 2024.

Contrasting the First Bitcoin Futures ETF

This surge paints a striking contrast with the launch of the first bitcoin futures ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), in October 2021. BITO saw $950 million in trading volume on its inaugural day, a figure dwarfed by the recent flurry of activity surrounding the spot bitcoin ETFs.

SEC Approval and Its Implications

The approval of these ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reflects a seismic shift in the perception and treatment of cryptocurrencies. This could potentially pave the way for a broader base of investors, who might have previously been deterred by the technical complexities and perceived risks associated with cryptocurrencies, to venture into the crypto market.

As we look ahead, upcoming crypto events like the Digital Asset Summit 2024 and Permissionless III promise to offer further insights into the evolving crypto regulatory environment and the latest in crypto-related research.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

