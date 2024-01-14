en English
Business

Bitcoin ETF Launch Coincides with Price Drop: Impact on Cryptocurrency Miners

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
The recent introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. has coincided with a noticeable decline in Bitcoin’s price. This downswing is set to impact the lucrative nature of cryptocurrency mining, which entails the validation of transactions and their addition to the blockchain, in exchange for newly minted digital coins.

ETF Launch and Bitcoin Price Drop

The Bitcoin ETF launch is foreseen to negatively affect stocks of cryptocurrency-related entities such as Coinbase, Marathon Digital, and MicroStrategy. With the ETFs, traditional investors now have the option to directly invest in Bitcoin, potentially leading to heightened competition in the cryptocurrency market.

Miners’ Profits at Risk

The downturn in Bitcoin’s value signifies a decrease in the worth of the rewards received by miners, thereby affecting their profitability. This poses a particular threat to miners with high operational costs as the diminished mining revenue may not suffice to cover these expenses, potentially steering them towards financial hardships.

Halving of Bitcoin Mining Rewards

Compounding these concerns is the impending halving of Bitcoin mining rewards. This event presents a serious risk to mining companies’ profitability as their income could experience a significant drop, while energy costs maintain a steady high. This could necessitate miners to release more equity to extend their runway, consequently diluting the value of existing shareholders’ stocks.

Despite these concerns, some industry experts perceive this development positively. They believe it could draw more individuals into the field, potentially expanding the market and creating a larger pie for all participants. However, the correlation between the launch of ETFs and the drop in Bitcoin’s price indicates a direct impact on the mining industry that cannot be overlooked.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

    © 2023 BNN
