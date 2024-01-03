en English
BGF Investor Predicts Economic Landscape for 2024, Birmingham Airport Sees Business Travel Rebound

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
For over three decades, Business Link Magazine has made it a tradition to collect predictions for the year ahead from the region’s business leaders. This year, Seb Saywood, an investor at the BGF in the Midlands, offers his perspective on the economic landscape of the coming year.

Challenges and Opportunities for Growth Businesses

Saywood acknowledges the economic challenges that growth businesses currently face. Yet, he suggests that dynamic, well-capitalized companies possess the potential to navigate these challenges and exploit opportunities. He affirms that BGF, established to support businesses with scarce access to capital, perceives the present market as an opportunity ripe for investment.

A Surge in Momentum for BGF

The final quarter of 2023 saw an uptick in momentum for BGF. An expanding deal pipeline pointed towards a robust first quarter in 2024 spread across diverse sectors. The rising cost of lending has urged companies to consider minority equity deals, an area where BGF’s investment model proves particularly effective.

Predictions for the Midlands in 2024

Despite not foreseeing a change in interest rates in the near future, Saywood anticipates a rise in deal flow within the Midlands for 2024. This prediction is driven by pent-up demand and the potential influence of the political climate, including possible alterations in capital gains tax rates, on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

In other news, business travel at Birmingham Airport exceeded 100% of 2019 levels in October, with projections to reach about 95% of pre-Covid volume by the close of the financial year in March. The West Midlands, a bastion for the steel and automotive industries, is witnessing a revival in the automotive industry, with car production back on track since November. Birmingham Airport is currently engaging with airlines to expand its array of business routes, including flights to Asia.

Business Investments United Kingdom
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

