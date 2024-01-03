Berlin Mayor Reflects on Achievements and Future Plans

In a recent reflection on the town’s accomplishments and future strategies, Berlin’s Mayor, Zack Tyndall, voiced his pride in securing finances for the Law Enforcement Officers Pension System (LEOPS) for local law enforcement, funded by proceeds from the casino. The Local Development Committee (LDC) has green-lit the use of these funds, yet they have simultaneously called for the town to reduce its reliance on them. This has led to the town council proposing a motion to do just that.

Infrastructure Investments and Community Events

Besides funding for LEOPS, Mayor Tyndall highlighted significant investments in infrastructure, such as the commissioning of a new water well, the installation of LED lighting at a local park, and savings on electricity bills brought about by state legislation. Berlin, the self-proclaimed “Coolest Small Town in America,” is celebrated for its variety of community events, including the quirky bathtub races and luminous tree lighting ceremonies. The town’s event calendar is brimming with activities commencing in May, featuring festivals, parades, and concerts.

Challenges and Opportunities

Yet, the mayor also recognized the challenges of maintaining a busy event schedule and the imperative to identify new funding avenues. He pointed to the town’s unsuccessful bid for construction funds for a trails project and suggested looking at the bipartisan infrastructure bill as a potential alternative. Mayor Tyndall urged residents and businesses to participate in strategic and comprehensive planning processes to shape the town’s growth and zoning structure. A formal outline of the year’s objectives and a review of the previous year are anticipated to be made public soon.

Upcoming Events

Berlin Bulletin’s latest edition offers information about the Kids and Adult New Year’s Eve ball drop celebrations, town office closures, rescheduled Parks Commission meeting, Merchant Meeting, and restaurant specials. The Parks Commission meeting, initially scheduled for January 2, 2024, has been moved to January 16, 2024. A detailed list of upcoming events in Berlin, including live music, comedy shows, yoga classes, and more, with dates, times, and locations for each event, can be found on the Bulletin’s web page. Options to check ticket prices are also provided.