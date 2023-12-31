Berkshire Hathaway: A Year of Underperformance Amid Buffett’s Legacy

In a surprising turn of events, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has failed to outshine the market this year, marking a significant deviation from its historical record of consistent outperformance. This underperformance has raised eyebrows in the financial world, given the company’s long-standing reputation for successful investing.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio and Performance

Berkshire Hathaway, a behemoth with a $370 billion equity portfolio, has Apple making up nearly half of its total value. The tech giant, added to the portfolio in 2016, has since seen its stock price soar by 638%. However, financial analyst Neil Patel of The Motley Fool, cautions investors about Apple’s current valuation and limited growth prospects, suggesting it may not be a wise investment choice at present.

When comparing Berkshire Hathaway’s performance to the S&P 500, a detailed analysis reveals a downgrade of the stock to a Strong Sell due to the company’s projected underperformance. Factors contributing to this downgrade include the company’s weak cash flow conversion profile, hinting at potential difficulties ahead.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Investments and Business Operations

Buffett’s investment prowess has been a key driver of Berkshire Hathaway’s success since 1965, propelling the stock price from $18 to $545,000. One of the company’s notable investments is in StoneCo, a Brazil-based financial technologies firm. Despite some challenges in its credit business, StoneCo is predicted to demonstrate robust growth in the coming years. With a 25% year-over-year increase in revenue in the third quarter and a strong balance sheet boasting net cash of roughly $1 billion, StoneCo is seen as an attractive investment prospect with potential for substantial returns.

Berkshire Hathaway’s business operations encompass a broad spectrum of financial services. The company provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, finance, manufacturing, and retailing services. It operates through various segments including GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC (BNSF), Berkshire Hathaway Energy, McLane Company, Manufacturing, and Service and Retailing.

Financial Results and Outlook

Berkshire Hathaway last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2023. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.22. The company earned $93.21 billion during the quarter, surpassing analyst estimates of $76.41 billion. Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings per share over the last year stand at $35.16, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. The company’s earnings are projected to grow by 11.13% in the following year, from $16.35 to $18.17 per share.