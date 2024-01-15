Beltone Launches Gold Fund Sabayek Amid Rising Global Demand

Today marks a significant development in Egypt’s financial landscape as Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, unveils the Beltone Evolve Gold Fund Sabayek. This innovative venture, co-sponsored by Beltone Securities Holding and Evolve Investment Holding, is designed to provide investors with direct access to physical gold bullion of minimum purity 999.9. With an initial seed capital of EGP 5 million, the fund aims to raise EGP 10 million by offering 100,000 units at EGP 100 each.

A Gold Opportunity Amid Global Demand

The creation of Sabayek comes at a time when the global demand for gold is on the rise as investors seek to hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. This fund presents a unique opportunity for those looking to invest in gold in Egypt. The gold bullion, once procured, will be fully insured and stored securely by Egy-Cash, a financial institution supported by the Central Bank of Egypt.

Stability and Long-Term Value

Khalil El-Bawab, CEO of Local and Regional Markets at Beltone, has expressed his confidence in the fund’s potential to offer investors stability and long-term value. Moreover, he believes the establishment of Sabayek aligns perfectly with Beltone’s strategy to diversify its mutual fund offerings in response to varied investor needs.

Innovation in Financial Products

Sameh El Torgoman, Chairman and CEO of Evolve Investment, sees Sabayek as a reflection of the ongoing innovation in financial products. Sabayek, with its focus on 24-carat gold investment, embodies the Financial Regulatory Authority’s encouragement for innovative financial offerings. Beltone Financial Holding’s turnaround in financial performance, reporting consolidated net profits of EGP 85.77 million for the first nine months of 2023, further validates the potential success of this venture. This is a significant improvement from the net losses of EGP 139.88 million reported in the same period the previous year.