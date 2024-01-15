en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Beltone Launches Gold Fund Sabayek Amid Rising Global Demand

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Beltone Launches Gold Fund Sabayek Amid Rising Global Demand

Today marks a significant development in Egypt’s financial landscape as Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, unveils the Beltone Evolve Gold Fund Sabayek. This innovative venture, co-sponsored by Beltone Securities Holding and Evolve Investment Holding, is designed to provide investors with direct access to physical gold bullion of minimum purity 999.9. With an initial seed capital of EGP 5 million, the fund aims to raise EGP 10 million by offering 100,000 units at EGP 100 each.

A Gold Opportunity Amid Global Demand

The creation of Sabayek comes at a time when the global demand for gold is on the rise as investors seek to hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. This fund presents a unique opportunity for those looking to invest in gold in Egypt. The gold bullion, once procured, will be fully insured and stored securely by Egy-Cash, a financial institution supported by the Central Bank of Egypt.

Stability and Long-Term Value

Khalil El-Bawab, CEO of Local and Regional Markets at Beltone, has expressed his confidence in the fund’s potential to offer investors stability and long-term value. Moreover, he believes the establishment of Sabayek aligns perfectly with Beltone’s strategy to diversify its mutual fund offerings in response to varied investor needs.

Innovation in Financial Products

Sameh El Torgoman, Chairman and CEO of Evolve Investment, sees Sabayek as a reflection of the ongoing innovation in financial products. Sabayek, with its focus on 24-carat gold investment, embodies the Financial Regulatory Authority’s encouragement for innovative financial offerings. Beltone Financial Holding’s turnaround in financial performance, reporting consolidated net profits of EGP 85.77 million for the first nine months of 2023, further validates the potential success of this venture. This is a significant improvement from the net losses of EGP 139.88 million reported in the same period the previous year.

0
Business Egypt Investments
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
36 seconds ago
Life Insurance Fuels Growth in Nigeria's Insurance Industry Premiums
In a recently released report by Intelpoint on Nigeria’s insurance industry, life insurance has emerged as the prime mover of the country’s insurance premiums. This development comes amidst a backdrop of limited growth and adoption in the industry, which despite being one of the oldest sectors in Nigeria, has less than 1% of the population
Life Insurance Fuels Growth in Nigeria's Insurance Industry Premiums
GoldenPeaks Capital and Boryszew Green Energy Ink 10-Year PPA: A Leap for Green Energy in Poland
2 mins ago
GoldenPeaks Capital and Boryszew Green Energy Ink 10-Year PPA: A Leap for Green Energy in Poland
Everise to Expand Workforce in Limerick, Ireland
2 mins ago
Everise to Expand Workforce in Limerick, Ireland
Phuc Sinh JSC Secures Historic Investment, Set to Boost Vietnamese Agriculture
1 min ago
Phuc Sinh JSC Secures Historic Investment, Set to Boost Vietnamese Agriculture
LG Innotek's Visionary Exhibit at CES 2024 Shatters Visitor Records
2 mins ago
LG Innotek's Visionary Exhibit at CES 2024 Shatters Visitor Records
Kairat Itemgenov Acquires Major Share in Globaltrans Invest Plc
2 mins ago
Kairat Itemgenov Acquires Major Share in Globaltrans Invest Plc
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
29 seconds
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
56 seconds
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
1 min
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
2 mins
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
2 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
2 mins
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
2 mins
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
2 mins
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
5 mins
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
26 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app