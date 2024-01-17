Bearish Sentiment Grows Among Investors Towards FedEx

Deep-pocketed investors are showing a growing bearish sentiment towards FedEx (FDX), as indicated by a significant spike in options activity detected by Benzinga's options scanner. Of these heavyweight investors, 44% are bullish, while a significant 55% are bearish. This sentiment is reflected in a split of five put options valued at a substantial $216,745 and four call options totaling $200,299.

Advertisment

Speculated Stock Price Range

Based on this trading activity, the predicted price territory for FedEx's stock within the next three months ranges from $100 to $250. The volume and open interest data for options within this strike price range have seen significant changes in the past 30 days, indicating a heightened level of attention on FedEx.

FedEx's Financial Footprint

Advertisment

An industry giant known for pioneering overnight delivery in 1973, FedEx reigns as the world's leading express package provider. In the fiscal year 2023, the company's revenue distribution comprised 47% from its express division, 37% from ground operations, and 11% from freight. Other services such as FedEx Office and FedEx Logistics generated the remaining revenue. FedEx has also expanded its global footprint with the strategic acquisition of TNT Express in 2016.

Analysts' Take

Currently, analysts have set an average target price of $310 for FedEx's stock. However, it's crucial to remember that options trading comes with higher risks. Informed traders can potentially reap larger rewards by staying educated, making strategic trade adjustments, and keeping abreast of market dynamics. The current trend indicates a potential buying opportunity for FedEx. Still, negative signals from both short and long-term moving averages, coupled with a general sell signal, suggest caution.