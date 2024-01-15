en English
Agriculture

BCCP Backs Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and DOF Secretary Ralph Recto to Bolster Philippine Agriculture and Economy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
BCCP Backs Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and DOF Secretary Ralph Recto to Bolster Philippine Agriculture and Economy

Chris Nelson, the Executive Director/Trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (BCCP), has underscored the significance of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act as a priority legislation under President Marcos’ administration. The BCCP views this Act as a crucial safeguard for a resilient agricultural economy, offering protection against the perils of smuggling, hoarding, and profiteering, and maintaining reasonable consumer prices.

Lowering of Tariffs and Impact on Inflation

Additionally, the BCCP has lauded the extension of lower tariffs on agricultural products such as pork until the end of 2024. This move is seen as a key strategy in controlling inflation and ensuring a secure supply chain, particularly in the face of challenges presented by El Niño.

The Role of the British Chamber

The British Chamber has made significant strides in bridging British and Filipino agricultural businesses. In collaboration with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the BCCP has launched various initiatives to foster these connections.

Expectations from DOF Secretary Recto

The BCCP has also endorsed the appointment of Ralph G. Recto as the Secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF), recognizing his prowess in boosting investments. With Secretary Recto steering the economic ship, the Chamber is hopeful about strategies to augment revenue, refine tax efficiency, and draw more foreign investments to the Philippines.

The British Chamber is eagerly anticipating further emphasis on the Ease of Paying Taxes Act (RA 11976) and initiatives aimed at overhauling the country’s tax system. This, in turn, will consolidate the Philippines’ standing as a top-tier investment destination in the region.

Agriculture Investments Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

