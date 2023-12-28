en English
Business

BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK’s ‘Incubator Economy’ Trend

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:19 am EST
BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK's 'Incubator Economy' Trend

The newly appointed chair of the British Business Bank (BBB), Stephen Welton, has voiced concerns about the United Kingdom’s proclivity to serve as an ‘incubator economy’ for U.S. corporations. Notably, this refers to a trend of budding startups being frequently bought by overseas investors. In his recent conversation with the Financial Times, Welton emphasized how crucial it is for the UK to fund and retain its startups to evolve them into globally significant enterprises.

UK’s Economy and the Outflow of Companies

Welton’s remarks come at a time when the UK government is striving to stimulate a stagnating economy and curtail the exodus of companies to foreign ownership or listings abroad. The BBB’s mission is to support domestic businesses by providing capital and cooperating with other institutions to simplify the process of obtaining finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Welton pointed out that nearly 5,000 high-growth UK companies have been sold in the last decade, underlining the urgent need for increased investment in scale-up companies.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has proposed the creation of a ‘growth fund’ within the BBB to lure pension funds’ investments into unlisted companies, potentially raising to £50bn. However, Welton stressed the importance of capital discipline, noting that not all ideas are commercially viable. The BBB, according to him, can play a pivotal role in refining the funding process for SMEs. Established in 2014, the BBB currently supports over £12bn in finance for a variety of businesses, but it has come under scrutiny due to a drop in investment value amidst a tech sector downturn.

Corporate Insolvencies and the Potential Global Financial Crisis

Simultaneously, the wider economic landscape appears fraught with challenges. High-interest rates, sluggish growth, and escalating energy costs in the UK are projected to increase corporate insolvencies. Nearly 30,000 businesses are predicted to fail in the coming year, with SMEs, particularly in the hotel, catering, manufacturing, transport, and storage sectors, at significant risk. The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 5.25% to control inflation is also expected to adversely affect businesses. Rising public debt levels in the UK and the US, coupled with a potential blindness to the risks of default due to significant corporate borrowing outside the banking system, have sparked warnings of a potential global financial crisis.

Business Investments United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

