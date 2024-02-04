Barron's 2023 Stock Recommendations Fall Short of Benchmarks

Barron's compilation of 77 recommended stocks for 2023, despite exhibiting an average total return of 9.9%, failed to outpace their respective benchmarks that registered a return of 12.7%. The benchmarks, namely the S&P 500, S&P 400 Midcap, and the Russell 2000, were chosen contingent on the market capitalization of the incumbent stocks.

The Underperformance of The Portfolio

The portfolio's subpar performance is partly attributed to the inclusion of only one of the top seven performing stocks, colloquially termed the Magnificent 7. Tesla (TSLA) emerged as the star performer on the list, with a stellar total return of nearly 120%, following its mention in a bullish Barron's article.

Strong Performers and Significant Losses

Other stocks demonstrating robust performance included Frontier Communications (FYBR), Ferguson (FERG), SharkNinja (SN), and Ferrari (RACE), with returns ranging from 43% to 77%. In stark contrast, some stocks such as Hertz (HTZ), Pfizer (PFE), Net Power (NPWR), Toast (TOST), and Topgolf Callaway (MODG) incurred significant losses, with Hertz leading the downward spiral at 44%. Pfizer was particularly highlighted as a value pick that fell short of expectations, underscoring that it was inexpensive for a reason.

Additional Insights and Analysis

Further insights included a technical analysis for the S&P 500 Index and a 2024 analyst outlook reflecting a cautiously optimistic stance for the new year. The European Monetary Union's Q4 2023 GDP report underscored stagnation, accentuating the economic divergence with the U.S. The article also brought to light Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson's exit from the Global Investment Committee.