Barings Acquires Major Logistics Site in Italy, Expanding Real Estate Portfolio

Global investment management firm Barings has made a significant stride in its logistics real estate portfolio expansion with the acquisition of a vast site in Balocco, Italy. With the investment amount undisclosed, the 78,000 square meter site was purchased from a private Italian entity. The acquisition was executed through an Italian real estate fund managed by Savills IM SGR, representing Barings' pan-European logistics joint venture, PELV, that includes a U.S. insurer and a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund as partners.

Strategic Expansion of Logistics Assets

Already equipped with planning consent for the development of a 33,000 square meter logistics warehouse, the site marks PELV's second investment in Italy, subsequent to its previous acquisition of two warehouses in Mantova Nord. Barings manifests keen interest in Grade A logistics assets located in strategic Italian submarkets, particularly in the nation's northern region. The firm's focus on the logistics sector is underlined by its robust performance in Italy, marked by a record level of occupier take-up in 2023 and Barings' own leasing deals totaling approximately 300,000 square meters.

Market Trends and Future Prospects

Gunther Deutsch, head of European transactions at Barings Real Estate, reaffirms the company's interest in prime logistics assets and anticipates the perpetuation of current market trends into the forthcoming year. Barings is also scouting for further investment opportunities in Italy within student housing and build-to-rent sectors, and is open to joint venture partnerships. This exploration reflects a broader investment strategy across Europe, integrating logistics, residential, and alternative sectors.

Sustainable Development and Carbon Neutrality

Located in the prime logistics submarket of Novara, the site exhibits high rental demand and limited supply, making it a strategic move in the European real estate market. Barings' plan to develop the site to target LEED Gold certification and net-zero carbon emissions signals a strong commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility, aligning with the global push towards carbon neutrality.