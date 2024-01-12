en English
Business

Bankers Highlight Need for Better Executive Pay in UK Stock Market Revival

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
The results of a recent survey have cast doubt on the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) plans to reignite the UK’s stock market through deregulation. The poll, conducted among investment bankers in the heart of London’s financial district, suggests that merely lifting regulatory controls will not be enough to draw new listings to the London Stock Exchange. Instead, the respondents propose a revision of executive compensation packages as a more viable solution for enhancing the UK market’s appeal to potential company listings.

Executive Pay: The Real Magnet

The findings of the survey underscore the belief that superior incentives for executives are a vital factor in competing with other international financial centres. The lack of new listings on the UK stock exchange has been a persistent issue, and the respondents consider it a symptom of inadequate executive compensation packages. The data suggests that by offering more attractive remuneration, the UK can level the playing field with other major finance hubs and effectively address the current dearth of new listings.

FCA’s Deregulation Plans: A Skeptical Reception

The FCA’s deregulatory measures, a strategic effort to make the UK market more competitive in the post-Brexit era, have been met with a lukewarm response from the financial community. Investment bankers fear that without a comprehensive plan to improve executive pay, London will continue to lag behind other financial centres in attracting high-value listings. The FCA’s approach, they argue, overlooks a critical factor in the equation: the allure of competitive executive compensation.

A Comparative View: The UK and US Pay Scales

The report also delves into the widening gap between the pay of CEOs and median employees in the UK, spotlighting calls for an increase in remuneration for British CEOs. The discussion extends to a comparison of CEO pay in the UK and the US, providing a stark contrast. The current pay levels, it is argued, are impacting not just the UK’s economy but also its workforce, emphasising the need for a more balanced approach to executive compensation.

In conclusion, the results of the survey point to a need for the FCA to reassess its plans. Instead of focusing solely on deregulation, it may be more beneficial to address the issue of executive pay, thereby making the UK market a more attractive prospect for potential listings. Only then can London hope to regain its competitive edge in the global financial arena.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

