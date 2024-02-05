Bankers Helping Bankers Fund Invests in Privacy Lock, Boosting Compliance and Trust

In a strategic move to bolster the growth and competitiveness of community banks, the Bankers Helping Bankers Fund (BHB Fund) has taken the lead in an investment round for Privacy Lock, a company at the forefront of privacy compliance solutions. This investment not only aligns with BHB Fund's mission but also marks a significant step in the collaboration between the two entities, with the addition of BHB Fund Managing Partner, Richard Leggett, to Privacy Lock's Board of Directors.

Strengthening Data Privacy Compliance

Privacy Lock's innovative technology provides banks and financial firms with the means to comply with stringent state and federal data privacy regulations. What sets their solution apart is the ability to ensure compliance without the need to collect customer data. This not only simplifies the compliance process but also offers an additional layer of trust for consumers wary of data misuse.

Timely Investment Amid Regulatory Changes

The timing of this investment is particularly relevant as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) prepares to enforce Section 1033 of the Consumer Financial Protection Act. This enforcement will demand higher standards of data privacy from financial institutions, making Privacy Lock's services an asset for those aiming to stay ahead of the curve.

Reducing Risk and Cost Across Markets

Privacy Lock's solution extends beyond single jurisdictions, covering compliance obligations across various markets. This reduces the risk and cost associated with compliance in multiple markets, which is a significant advantage for financial institutions operating on a global scale.

The BHB Fund's investment in Privacy Lock represents a strategic move designed to enhance the value proposition of community banks, assisting them in expanding their services and improving operational efficiency in an increasingly privacy-regulated landscape. This partnership underscores the importance of technological investment in financial institutions and sets the stage for a future where privacy compliance is effortless and consumer trust is unshakeable.