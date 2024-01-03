en English
Business

Bank of America Warns of Potential Bubble in Mega-Cap Growth Stocks

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Bank of America Warns of Potential Bubble in Mega-Cap Growth Stocks

Bank of America, one of the leading financial institutions in the world, has sounded an alarm about the potential formation of a bubble in mega-cap growth stocks. The bank’s equity strategist, Savita Subramanian, has suggested this could be a result of the increasing dominance of passive index funds. These types of funds, which invest in broad market indices rather than handpicking individual stocks, now represent 53% of US domiciled assets under management. This figure surpasses that of actively managed funds, which stand at 47%.

A Swift Shift Towards Passive Funds

The shift towards passive funds has not been gradual. As recently as 2009, only 20% of US assets were parked in passive index funds. This paradigm shift in the world of investment underscores the changing dynamics of the market and the increasing preference for passive investment strategies over active ones. While passive funds offer the benefits of diversification and lower costs, their impact on the market dynamics can be profound.

Passive Funds: A Potential Catalyst for a Bubble?

The potential risk underlined by Subramanian centers around the mechanism of reinvesting dividends in passive funds. This mechanism can disproportionately favor large companies within an index, particularly those that pay low or no dividends. As a result, these mega-cap growth companies can see undue inflows, potentially inflating their stock prices and creating a bubble. This proposition rings especially true in light of the strong performance of mega-cap growth stocks in 2023.

The ‘January Pain Trade’: A Contrarian View

Despite the consensus expectation among investors for a sell-off of mega-cap growth stocks, Subramanian presents a contrarian view. She suggests the possibility of a ‘January pain trade’, where these stocks could rally instead of falling. This view challenges the common expectations, underscoring the unpredictability of the market and the need for investors to remain agile and well-informed.

The potential bubble in mega-cap growth stocks, as suggested by Bank of America, serves as a reminder of the intricate interplay between various investment strategies and market dynamics. While passive funds have their merits, their rise underscores the need to monitor their potential impacts on market stability closely.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

