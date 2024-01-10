en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank of America Securities Upgrades Indus Towers to ‘Buy’ on Improved Risk-Reward Ratio

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Bank of America Securities Upgrades Indus Towers to ‘Buy’ on Improved Risk-Reward Ratio

Bank of America Securities (BoFA Securities) has bestowed a double upgrade on Indus Towers, changing its investment stance to a ‘buy’ call with a target of ₹270 per share. This optimistic shift in outlook is based on the belief that the risk-reward ratio for Indus Towers is tilting favorably, suggesting a promising future for the company.

Positive Outlook Hinged on Capex Reduction

The key factor underpinning BoFA Securities’ positive projection is the anticipated reduction in capital expenditures (capex). Indus Towers currently has a high capex-to-sales ratio of 29%, which is expected to trend downwards as the company scales back its investments. This decrease in capex is projected to drive a significant improvement in the company’s free cash flow by the year 2024.

Implications of Improved Free Cash Flow

The projected rise in free cash flow is a significant development for Indus Towers. Free cash flow is the cash a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets. An increase in this metric generally indicates a stronger financial position, providing the company with a greater capacity to fund new projects, pay dividends, or reduce debt. With improved free cash flow, Indus Towers could potentially unlock increased profitability and investment opportunities.

A Future of Improved Dividends

According to BoFA Securities, the potential reduction in capex will likely lead to improved dividends. Dividends are payments made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares. They are a tangible sign of a company’s profitability and financial health. If BoFA Securities’ prediction holds true, shareholders of Indus Towers could look forward to more generous dividends in the future.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Twitter account was compromised, leading to the dissemination of a false announcement. The unauthorized declaration claimed that Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) had received the green light, causing an immediate upheaval in the crypto market. This misinformation triggered a temporary spike in
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
10 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
10 mins ago
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
7 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
8 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
8 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
1 min
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
5 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
6 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
7 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
7 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
10 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
10 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
10 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
11 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
10 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app